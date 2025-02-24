WNBA legend Sue Bird drops hilarious 2-word response on women's hockey team Boston Fleet's players paying tribute with 'Bad Girls' merch

WNBA legend Sue Bird was paid tribute to by the women's hockey team Boston Fleet with "Bad Girls" merchandise for their game against the New York Sirens at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Sunday. It drew a hilarious two-word reaction from the basketball star, which she shared on social media.

The Fleet players came to their game against the Sirens sporting shirts the team said were sponsored by Bird, who won four WNBA titles all with the Seattle Storm. The shirt had a picture of the crowd in one of the team's games with the words "Bad Girl" printed over it.

It captioned its post with:

"This moment sponsored by @sbird10 🥊"

Sue Bird took notice of it and shared a photo of Boston left defenseman Emily Brown showcasing the shirt. She had a hilarious reaction to it, writing:

"I'm dead"

Sue Bird reacts to Boston left defenseman Emily Brown repping 'Bad Girls' merch. (via Instagram/@sbird10)

The Fleet went on to win their game against the Sirens in Buffalo, 3-2, by shootout, to stay at the third spot at the PWHL with 30 points from 19 games.

Sue Bird and partner Megan Rapinoe caught the Fleet in action in Seattle last month, where the team also won in a shootout, 3-2, over the Montreal Victoire. After the game, they went to the team's dugout to personally congratulate them for the win and thank the team for having them.

Sue Bird highlights the importance of investing in women's sports and athletes

Sue Bird has grown even more convinced that now more than ever investments should be poured into women's sports and athletes. She cited the improved appreciation for the WNBA last season as further proof that there has always been a market for women's sports, and it only needed to be highlighted.

In an interview with CBS Mornings last year ahead of the National Women's Soccer League Championship, Bird underscored how data is now available backing women's sports.

Sue Bird said:

"There are so many excuses surrounding women's sports for so long as to why, why not to invest, why not to watch. Those have been exhausted and the beauty of that is we now have all the data to back what we knew. We knew this was great, we knew people should get involved. And now, we actually have numbers: viewership, franchise valuations, you name it. We have the numbers to back that. So, we walk in rooms now, you can say, proof's in the pudding."

The WNBA had a record-setting season last year, experiencing significantly improved numbers in attendance (up 48%), viewership (up 170%), and merchandise sales (up 601%).

It was largely attributed to the infusion of fresh blood from young stars like Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, and Cameron Brink, which elicited renewed interest from both old and new fans.

