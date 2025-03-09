WNBA legend Sue Bird reveals her feelings about missing out on superteam with former college teammate Diana Taurasi

WNBA legends Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi share a storied history, but fans never got to see them team up on the court in the WNBA. However, Bird revealed that they considered joining forces at one point.

During Thursday's episode of her "A Touch More" podcast with Megan Rapinoe, Bird admitted that they planned to team up in New York with hopes of giving the Liberty their first championship, an idea that was born over dinner and they texted their agent about the possibility.

“Probably in the 2012, 2013 range, we were like, ‘What are we doing? Why don’t we play together in the WNBA?’” Bird said. "We got to the point where we knew it would be New York, because let’s be honest, I’m not going to Phoenix and she’s not going to Seattle.”

The plan never materialized as Bird and Taurasi ultimately decided to stay loyal to their teams, the Seattle Storm and Phoenix Mercury.

They won seven WNBA titles, 24 All-Star appearances and 11 Olympic gold medals combined.

While WNBA fans missed out on seeing the two legends team up, they were treated to their intense matchup battles on the court for years. Fans of the Liberty, who saw their team clinch a WNBA title last season, can only wonder if they would've won a championship sooner with the two legends sharing the same locker room.

Sue Bird named among 2025 Naismith Hall of Fame finalists

WNBA legend Sue Bird was named among the 16 finalists for the Hall of Fame Class of 2025. She joined Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Maya Moore and the 2008 U.S. men's basketball team, among others.

Sue Bird speaks during an event celebrating Connecticut Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma’s all-time NCAA basketball wins record at the Harry A. Gampel Pavilion on November 20, 2024 in Storrs, Connecticut. (Photo by Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images)

Bird is considered one of the greatest guards in WNBA history, spending her whole career with the Seattle Storm. She retired in 2022 as a 13-time All-Star, four-time champion and five-time Olympic gold medalist.

The Class of 2025 will be announced during the NCAA Final Four on April 5.

