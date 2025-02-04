WNBA makes major expansion moves by locking in trademarks for five legacy teams: Report

In the midst of a period where attendance and popularity are constantly rising, the WNBA is using this opportunity to expand. Multiple new franchises are already in place, and amid recent developments, more could be on the way.

This upcoming season, the league will implement its latest expansion franchise in the Golden State Valkyries. Then, in 2026, franchises in Toronto and Portland will also enter the fold.

Over the past few weeks, there have been numerous rumors of NBA franchises putting in bids to land a WNBA team in the future. In light of this, the league office appears to be getting out in front of potential future expansion.

On Tuesday, according to Mike Vorkunov, the league put in trademarks for numerous old franchises, including the Houston Comets and Detroit Shock.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Here is a breakdown of when all these franchises were last established in the WNBA.

Cleveland Rockers: 1997-2003

Miami Sol: 2000-2002

Charlotte Sting: 1997-2006

Houston Comets: 1997-2008

Detroit Shock: 1998-2009

As of now, there are no developments of when or where the league plans to expand beyond 2026. However, based on these recent trademarks, it's clear more could be on the horizon.

Between current young stars like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese and future stars like Paige Bueckers and JuJu Watkins, women's basketball is ushering in a new generation.

Detroit Pistons owner speaks on bid for WNBA franchise

As mentioned previously, numerous NBA teams have put in bids to land an expansion team in the future. Among the latest to do so was the Detroit Pistons. Following the decision, owner Tom Gores opened up about hopes of bringing the Shock back to Detroit.

Gores feels Detroit is a city with deep roots in WNBA history and feels the restoration of the franchise would be big for the community as a whole.

“For the WNBA this is home, and our bid represents an unprecedented opportunity for the league to come full circle and effect a long-hoped-for Detroit homecoming," Gores said. "No city is more prepared to embrace the team as a community asset that drives unity and common ground.”

One person, who is in full support of bringing back the Shock, is NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. He was in attendance for the Pistons' matchup with the Dallas Mavericks last week. While there, he backed Gores' bid for an expansion team in Detroit.

“I was here for all three (Detroit) Shock championships,” Silver said. “I'm sorry that the Shock ever left, and it's great that Tom and this group want to bring this back. I know several people that are part of that group. It's a real blue-chip community group."

During the franchise's 11-year history, they secured three championships from 2003 to 2008. The Shock also had a connection to their NBA affiliate, as they were coached by Pistons legend Bill Laimbeer.

After moving to Tulsa in 2010, the franchise went on to become the current-day Dallas Wings in 2016.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback