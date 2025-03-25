  • home icon
  "WNBA pays less than NIL": W fans react as Paige Bueckers' teammate Azzi Fudd makes major draft announcement

"WNBA pays less than NIL": W fans react as Paige Bueckers' teammate Azzi Fudd makes major draft announcement

By Kevin McCormick
Modified Mar 25, 2025 16:39 GMT
NCAA Women
Paige Bueckers' teammate Azzi Fudd makes major draft announcement (Source: Getty)

Aside from Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd was a notable name on UConn's roster who could make the jump to the WNBA. As they continue their quest for a national championship, the four-year guard made a major decision regarding her future.

On Tuesday afternoon, reports emerged that Fudd will not be entering her name in the 2025 WNBA draft. Instead, she'll return to college for a fifth and final season.

Shortly after Azzi Fudd's announcement hit social media, WNBA fans poured in with their thoughts on her spending one more year in college:

Most fans applauded the decision, feeling this was the best move for her basketball career long-term.

"She has to! She woulda got drafted 2nd or 3rd round and not even make a roster and have to play overseas lol." One fan said.
"Good Decision by Azzi. 2026 class is getting deeper." Another fan said.

Fudd appeared in 30 games this season, averaging 13.4 points and 1.8 assists in that time. She'll now attempt to aid Bueckers as UConn is just four wins away from a national title.

(This is a developing story.)

Edited by Kevin McCormick
