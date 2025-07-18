WNBA player characterizes record-turnout CBA meeting with Cathy Engelbert and Co. as "bulls**t": Report

  • home icon
By Michael Macasero
Modified Jul 18, 2025 01:57 GMT
WNBA players are in Indiana for the start of the All-Star weekend and to meet with Commissioner Cathy Engelbert on Thursday for the CBA negotiations. Before the orange carpet opening for the event began at the Indiana Convention Center, players and union representatives had a sit-down with Engelbert.

Photojournalist Vanshay Murdock reported on the latest after the meeting ended:

According to the same report, the players were advised not to update the media after Thursday’s meeting. However, at least one player reportedly could not hold back her frustrations and commented about the proceedings.

Murdock’s report aligned with WNBA insider Annie Costabile’s previous tweet:

The players’ union opted out of the past CBA in October 2024. Caitlin Clark's arrival gave the union ammunition for the next round of discussions. Following record ratings, attendance and ticket prices, the players hoped for “a rightful share of the business” and improved “working conditions.”

ESPN’s Kendra Andrews also noted that the $2.2 billion media rights deal, which starts next year, and the expansion fee of $250 million for new teams will inevitably be discussed. The Golden State Valkyries in 2025, while three more franchises from Cleveland, Detroit and Philadelphia will make it an 18-team league in the next few years.

Four months after opting out of the previous CBA, the players submitted a proposal to the league. Until Thursday, most conversations between the two sides have been limited to emails, according to Breanna Stewart in an interview earlier this month.

Players’ union releases statement after initial CBA talks with the WNBA

The players were advised not to say anything to the media, making it the union’s job to address concerns. Following Day 1 of the CBA talks with the WNBA, the WNBPA released a statement:

“The WNBA’s response to our proposals fails to address the priorities we voiced from the day we opted out: a transformational CBA that delivers rightful share of the business that we’ve built, improves working conditions, and ensures the success we create lifts today’s players and generations to follow.”
The statement added that they would return to the negotiations and would not stop until the union gets what it thinks is best for the players. A lockout will likely happen if both parties fail to resolve their differences.

Edited by Michael Macasero
