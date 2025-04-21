WNBA players speaking out on hate prompts commissioner Cathy Engelbert to act

With the WNBA's popularity on the rise, Commissioner Cathy Engelbert has decided to take steps to mitigate the safety risks faced by the league's athletes, whose public profile has significantly risen over the past few years.

As per Forbes contributor Roberta Rodrigues, the WNBA — under the leadership of Engelbert — will be rolling out a platform "aimed at combating hate and vitriol against players and key stakeholders, such as coaches and corporate partners."

According to Rodrigues, a technology provider is working with the league in order to address the league's safety needs, particularly in terms of "cyber safety, physical safety, mental health and monitoring."

One of the driving forces behind this initiative is the collective voice of WNBA players who have spoken out against hate-filled attacks. Among these players is Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas, who was vocal with her criticism of one particular fanbase during her stint with the Connectict Sun:

“I think in my 11-year career I’ve never experienced the racial comments from the Indiana Fever fanbase,” Thomas said in a media availability during the 2024 playoffs. “I’ve never been called the things that I’ve been called on social media and there’s no place for it.”

Through this initiative, Engelbert and the rest of the league are hoping to curb the prevalence of situations in which the players' safety is being compromised.

Rodrigues cited some predicaments faced by WNBA athletes in recent years, such as the online harassment of Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese, the physical confrontation of then-Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner at a Texas airport, and the stalking of Fever guard Caitlin Clark.

"We want to ensure that the WNBA remains a space where everyone — players, fans and partners, corporate partners — feels safe, valued and empowered," Engelbert reiterated.

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert opens up on plan to carry over league's momentum from last season: "I call it 'sustain and gain'"

The WNBA, of course, is coming off a highly successful season in terms of viewership and live attendance, thanks in large part to the popularity of stars like Clark and Reese. In a CNBC.com video posted last Thursday, Engelbert offered a glimpse of her plan to capitalize on this upswing:

"I call it 'sustain and gain': sustaining the momentum but gaining on it," Engelbert said in the video. "It's just continued marketing, continued tune-in...and continued storytelling around the level of play these elite athletes are putting on the court every day."

With the arrival of UConn star Paige Bueckers this season, Engelbert's plans to "sustain and gain" will gain even more traction, perhaps leading to even more growth for the WNBA.

