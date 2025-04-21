  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • WNBA players speaking out on hate prompts commissioner Cathy Engelbert to act

WNBA players speaking out on hate prompts commissioner Cathy Engelbert to act

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Apr 21, 2025 09:33 GMT
2025 WNBA Draft - Source: Getty
2025 WNBA Draft - Source: Getty

With the WNBA's popularity on the rise, Commissioner Cathy Engelbert has decided to take steps to mitigate the safety risks faced by the league's athletes, whose public profile has significantly risen over the past few years.

Ad

As per Forbes contributor Roberta Rodrigues, the WNBA — under the leadership of Engelbert — will be rolling out a platform "aimed at combating hate and vitriol against players and key stakeholders, such as coaches and corporate partners."

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

According to Rodrigues, a technology provider is working with the league in order to address the league's safety needs, particularly in terms of "cyber safety, physical safety, mental health and monitoring."

One of the driving forces behind this initiative is the collective voice of WNBA players who have spoken out against hate-filled attacks. Among these players is Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas, who was vocal with her criticism of one particular fanbase during her stint with the Connectict Sun:

Ad
“I think in my 11-year career I’ve never experienced the racial comments from the Indiana Fever fanbase,” Thomas said in a media availability during the 2024 playoffs. “I’ve never been called the things that I’ve been called on social media and there’s no place for it.”
Ad

Through this initiative, Engelbert and the rest of the league are hoping to curb the prevalence of situations in which the players' safety is being compromised.

Rodrigues cited some predicaments faced by WNBA athletes in recent years, such as the online harassment of Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese, the physical confrontation of then-Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner at a Texas airport, and the stalking of Fever guard Caitlin Clark.

"We want to ensure that the WNBA remains a space where everyone — players, fans and partners, corporate partners — feels safe, valued and empowered," Engelbert reiterated.
Ad

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert opens up on plan to carry over league's momentum from last season: "I call it 'sustain and gain'"

The WNBA, of course, is coming off a highly successful season in terms of viewership and live attendance, thanks in large part to the popularity of stars like Clark and Reese. In a CNBC.com video posted last Thursday, Engelbert offered a glimpse of her plan to capitalize on this upswing:

Ad
"I call it 'sustain and gain': sustaining the momentum but gaining on it," Engelbert said in the video. "It's just continued marketing, continued tune-in...and continued storytelling around the level of play these elite athletes are putting on the court every day."

With the arrival of UConn star Paige Bueckers this season, Engelbert's plans to "sustain and gain" will gain even more traction, perhaps leading to even more growth for the WNBA.

About the author
Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Twitter icon

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

Know More

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications