WNBA Playoffs 2025: Full list of teams locking postseason berths & squads that got eliminated

The 2025 WNBA regular season is nearing its end as each team has only one or two games remaining in its schedule. This means that the playoffs are the next stop for the eight teams who secured their postseason spots this year. As of this writing, only the eighth seed has yet to be determined.

Currently sitting at eighth place is the Seattle Storm (22-21). Seattle has a chance to secure the eighth seed in the playoffs if it can beat the Golden State Valkyries on Tuesday. However, if they do end up losing that game, they might be in deep trouble.

The only other team that has a shot at securing the eighth seed is the LA Sparks (20-22). After their 91-77 win against the Dallas Wings on Sunday, they've kept their postseason hopes alive. With only two games remaining, the Sparks need to beat the Phoenix Mercury and Las Vegas Aces to secure a 22-22 record.

But wouldn't that mean the Sparks and Storm would have the same record by the end of the regular season? If that is the case, then the Sparks would get the eighth seed as they own the tiebreaker after winning the season series over the Storm, 3-1.

With all that in mind, some might be wondering who the other seven teams are that have already secured their spot in the 2025 WNBA Playoffs.

7 Teams locked in for WNBA Playoffs 2025

The 2025 WNBA Playoffs are looking interesting. While the defending champion New York Liberty are in the playoff picture, they don't seem to be the favorites to win it all this year. That's because of the huge disparity between them and the first-seeded Minnesota Lynx.

Last year, the Lynx came close to winning the championship after taking the Liberty to an all-out five-game series in the 2024 finals. Unfortunately for them, it was New York who reigned supreme. However, Minnesota has proven itself worthy of winning the title this year after clinching the best record in the league, 33-9.

But then again, anything can happen in the playoffs. Having that said, here's a full list of WNBA teams heading to the postseason this year:

Minnesota Lynx (33-9) Atlanta Dream (28-14) Las Vegas Aces (27-14) Phoenix Mercury (27-15) New York Liberty (25-17) Golden State Valkyries (23-19) Indiana Fever (23-20) TBD (Seattle Storm or LA Sparks)

That leaves four other teams out of playoff contention this year. Here's the full list:

Washington Mystics Connecticut Sun Chicago Sky Dallas Wings

The 2025 WNBA Playoffs commence on September 14, 2025. Depending on how the games turn out, the last possible date of the postseason will conclude on October 17, 2025.

