WNBA podcaster compares unsigned ex-Chicago Sky scorer to ousted Liz Cambage 

In a video posted on Friday, WNBA podcaster and YouTuber Quita Loves Sports compared former Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter to ousted WNBA star Liz Cambage. The Atlanta Dream first drafted Carter fourth overall during the 2020 draft. Over the next four seasons, her career experienced ups and downs, leading her to play for three different teams.

After two seasons with the Dream, Carter signed with the LA Sparks in 2022. However, the Sparks decided to bench Carter for "poor conduct" and she was waived the following year. Chennedy then spent a year on the sidelines before signing with the Chicago Sky in 2024.

She played 33 games for the Sky, recording 17.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. However, even the Sky decided to let go of Chennedy at the end of the 2024 season. Carter’s tumultuous time in the league prompted Quita Loves Sports to compare her to Liz Cambage.

She compared the two by saying:

“For the most part everything's already situated when it comes to WNBA rosters and it begs the question where does Kennedy fit and it makes me actually wonder about the growing possibility that Kennedy Carter ends up following a similar path to Liz Cambage.”

She further added:

“Certain actions both on and off the court removed Liz Cambage from being a viable option for WNBA teams. Also, her actions on and off the court left her off of the Australian national team, where she was an absolute star.”

After being somewhat ostracized from the WNBA, Cambage spent the rest of her career playing overseas in China and Israel. She is currently playing for the Sichuan Yuanda in the WCBA. Quita Loves Sports suggested Carter might follow a similar path:

“She may find herself in the same boat as Liz Cambage because you can get the bag in China... If no team in the WNBA steps up soon Chennedy Carter might decide that her best move isn’t waiting around for a call that may never come.”

Chennedy Carter’s 52-point outing in China could spark interest from WNBA teams

The Chicago Sky’s decision to let go of Chennedy Carter was met with a lot of confusion, especially since she led the team in scoring during the 2024 season. The Sky might not be counting on Carter, but her recent performances in China could attract some teams to the negotiating table. Carter had a monstrous 52-point outing a couple of weeks ago on Feb 28, 2025.

She recorded 52 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals to lead her team to a 88-86 win. Carter is capable of producing at the highest level at 26 years of age. Surely, her high-skill ceiling is worth another shot in the league. It'll be interesting to see what the future has in store for Chennedy Carter.

