WNBA podcaster stirs debate, claims Angel Reese will have a better career than Finals MVP and Brittney Griner: "Potential is limitless"

Angel Reese did not play in the semifinals and the championship game for Rose BC in the Unrivaled because of an injured wrist. She ended the tournament earning All-Unrivaled Second Team and the inaugural Defensive Player of the Year award winner. The Chicago Sky forward looks to be even more impactful when the 2025 WNBA season starts on May 16.

In the latest episode of the Moreau Sports Media Prod Co. podcast, host DJ had this to say about Reese:

“I think she’s gonna be a future MVP in the WNBA. I think she’s gonna win a DPOY. I’m putting this on record. I think before her career is done, she will have a better career than Jonquel [Jones], and she’ll have a better career than Brittney Griner. … Her potential is limitless.”

Co-host Jordan laughed at the claims and told DJ he was “lathering on thick” for his comments about Angel Reese. The co-host did not agree with the trajectory DJ believes she will accomplish in her WNBA career.

The "Chi Barbie" has a long way to go before even sniffing the resumes of Jonquel Jones and Brittney Griner. Jones won the MVP in 2021 and bagged the WNBA Finals MVP last year. The 6-foot-6 center is also a winner of the Most Improved Player award in 2017 and won the Sixth Player of the Year honor the following year. The New York Liberty star is a five-time All-Star and five-time All-WNBA team member.

On the other hand, Brittney Griner never won an MVP, but she is a nine-time All-Star, a seven-time All-Defensive team member and a six-time All-WNBA selectee. The former Phoenix Mercury star is a two-time Defensive Player of the Year, a two-time scoring champ and led the league in blocks eight times.

WNBA podcaster claims a franchise can be built around Angel Reese

DJ went on to back up his claims about how Angel Reese could be great in the future. He had this to say about the Chicago Sky building around the "Chi Barbie":

“She is already one of the best defenders in the league as a rookie. All she has to do is develop a consistent jumper. She already has the motor, she can defend multiple positions, she already has the intangibles that you want in a leader. When you’re talking about building a franchise kind of player, what more can you expect or want from her.”

According to the podcaster, Reese showed improvements in her jump shots in Unrivaled. He even went on to say that the forward “dominated” on offense.

Last year, Reese converted 39.1% of her shots. For a player who spent most of her time around five feet of the basket, she was relentlessly criticized for her inefficiency.

Angel Reese also showed improvements in her shooting in the 3x3 tournament. Only time will tell if she can translate that into the WNBA, where she was arguably largely one-dimensional in her rookie year.

