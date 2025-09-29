  • home icon
  WNBA reporter exposes shocking hidden referee crisis as Napheesa Collier injury fuels playoff outrage

WNBA reporter exposes shocking hidden referee crisis as Napheesa Collier injury fuels playoff outrage

By Michael Macasero
Modified Sep 29, 2025 02:30 GMT
WNBA: Playoffs-Phoenix Mercury at Minnesota Lynx - Source: Imagn
WNBA reporter exposes shocking hidden referee crisis as Napheesa Collier injury fuels playoff outrage. [photo: Imagn]

The officiating issues hounding the 2025 WNBA playoffs continue to dominate social media. Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve blasted the officiating and the league’s choice of referees on Friday after star forward Napheesa Collier went down with an injury. Reeve, who called for “a change of leadership," was suspended for Sunday's Lynx-Mercury Game 4 showdown for her comments.

“Zone Coverage” reporter Andrew Dukowitz dug deep to investigate. He wrote on Sunday the reason behind the league’s officiating problems:

“The WNBA contracts out its officials through the NCAA. There is next to no transparency for the officials. … They are pulling officials from other leagues to cobble together a crew to officiate games.
"From what I can find, officials often lack extensive experience. Even if they do have experience, it’s all cloaked under a shroud of mystery. … It is hard for the players and coaches to trust the officials.”
In Dukowitz’s report, he noted that crew chief Isaac Barnett officiated one NBA game and “is primarily an official in the G League.” Dukowitz underlined the “different rules and regulations” between the NBA’s affiliate league and the WNBA.

Randy Richardson, the second referee, has six NBA games to his name. Dukowitz added:

“Beyond that, there appears to be no trace of him on Google or the WNBA website.”
Jenna Reneau, who completed the trio for Game 3 of the Lynx-Mercury game, has the most NBA experience among them with 30 games. According to Andrew Dukowitz, she works mostly as an official for college and G League games.

Cheryl Reeve ripped the league, calling it a “f**cking malpractice” to have the said referees officiate Game 3.

WNBA officiating is “years away” from what is expected, per report

Front Office Sports' Annie Costabile talked to league and team executives as the officiating issues continue to dominate the spotlight. An unnamed general manager told Costabile:

“Officiating seems years away from being at the level you would expect in the WNBA.”

In the report, Costabile also said that “multiple sources” told her that the officiating is based on a “broken system.” The best referees from the pool go to the NBA, leaving the women's league devoid of less refereeing experience.

In the playoffs, Natalie Nakase (Valkyries), Becky Hammon (Aces), Stephanie White (Fever) and Cheryl Reeve have all complained about the officiating. They have had issues with the lack of consistency and too much physicality allowed in games.

With the Collective Bargaining Talks happening in the offseason, the officiating will be an “even bigger discussion,” according to Costabile.

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

