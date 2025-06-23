WNBA rookie Bree Hall "can’t help but cheese too hard" after major career milestone alongside Kaitlyn Chen

Golden State Valkyries rookie Bree Hall couldn't help but be excited after achieving a major career milestone alongside Kaitlyn Chen. The two freshmen made their WNBA debuts against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday and recorded their first points as professionals.
Hall couldn't contain her happiness after the game as she shared her excitement on X (formerly Twitter). Captioning the tweet with a brief message, she wrote:
"I was out there cheesing TOOOO hard after I scored 😂😂😂. I can’t help myself guys 😭!"
The guard posted another tweet right after, asking Kaitlyn Chen and her fans to band together to celebrate their first points in the WNBA.
"Can Kaitlyn and Breezy fans unite? 🥹😂 we both got our first WNBA points tonight 🥹🥹😂😭 …" she wrote, expressing her elation.
The former NCAA champions made their debut during the Valkyries' 87-63 win over the Connecticut Sun.
Chen was on the court for 21 minutes and recorded five points, one rebound and one assist, shooting 66.6%. Meanwhile, Hall entered the game in the fourth quarter with 2:53 minutes remaining and ended with three points and a rebound, recording a 50.0% field goal percentage.
With Golden State's current form, Hall and Chen will be essential pieces as they enter a crucial point in the season. They face the New York Liberty, Seattle Storm and the Minnesota Lynx in the coming days, so the duo could be called upon when needed.
Bree Hall signs with the Golden State Valkyries after being waived by the Indiana Fever
Bree Hall was selected by the Indiana Fever as the 20th overall pick during the 2025 Draft but was waived on June 5 after playing a preseason game. She was signed by the Valkyries on Wednesday and made a promising debut against the Sun.
In her solitary game for the Fever in preseason, she recorded nine points and four rebounds against the Brazil National Team and was on court for 19 minutes. Despite a promising display, she was deemed surplus to the team by coach Stephanie White and was waived before the season.
After spending a month as a free agent, the Valkyries came calling for Bree Hall, who reportedly signed a one-year deal with the Bay Area team. In her debut game on Sunday, Hall played for three minutes, recording three points and a rebound.