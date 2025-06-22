WNBA rookie gives her seal of approval as Azzi Fudd confirms Paige Bueckers' romance

WNBA rookie Saniya Rivers gave her seal of approval as Azzi Fudd confirmed her relationship with Paige Bueckers on Saturday. Fudd posted a mirror selfie on her Instagram story. The case on her phone read:

“Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend.”

Saniya Rivers reacted to Fudd’s hard launch during a TikTok live on Saturday:

“The story thing was real cute. I thought some of the superfans had photoshopped it, and put that on her case, but no. That was cute, that was real cute.”

Fans have long speculated about a relationship between Bueckers and Fudd since their time with the UConn Huskies. Azzi Fudd also joined the Dallas Wings’ guard at the 2025 WNBA Draft, sparking even more conversations about their relationship.

Azzi Fudd opted out of the 2025 WNBA Draft and will return to the UConn Huskies as she plans to declare for the 2026 WNBA draft. So far, she has made 76 appearances, averaging 13.6 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

Her girlfriend, Paige Bueckers, is off to a stellar start with the Dallas Wings. She is averaging 18.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.

Bueckers has been key in the Wings’ two-game winning streak, dropping 20 points against the Golden State Valkyries on Tuesday and 21 points against the Connecticut Sun on Friday.

“Work on everything”: Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend Azzi Fudd on forgoing the 2025 WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend, Azzi Fudd, was expected to be a first-round pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. However, she chose to forgo this year’s draft and will return to UConn. As per ESPN, Fudd says returning will allow her to improve her game and take it to the next level.

"Work on everything I need to work on," Fuzz told ESPN.

With Bueckers out of the lineup, Fudd will likely be a bigger part of the Huskies’ offense. It wouldn’t be surprising if she takes a sizeable leap in 2025. With the way the Dallas Wings are performing (3-11), they will likely be back in the draft lottery for next year.

While it's too early to tell, Bueckers and Fudd could team up in 2026. On the court, the Dallas Wings will look to build on their two-game winning streak as they take on the Washington Mystics at CareFirst Arena on Sunday.

