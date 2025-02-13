WNBA rumors: Analyst highlights need for getting A'ja Wilson frontcourt support after missing out on Brittney Griner

A'ja Wilson is coming off a terrific 2024 WNBA season, but she couldn't lead the Las Vegas Aces to win three consecutive championships. The New York Liberty beat them in the second round of the postseason to end their dreams of becoming the second team to win three titles in a row.

Aces beat writer Callie Fin went in on the team's biggest needs this offseason. They lost several pieces while adding veteran help to bounce back in 2025, but Fin believes there's still work to do. Talking with Seerat Sohi on The Ringer WNBA show, Fin explained that A'ja Wilson still needs help in the frontcourt.

"And it's interesting, because that's an area where the front office seems to have, like, fallen short, like they went after Brittney Griner, couldn't land her. Like, went after some other like, top um, bigs and, like, could not land them. Ended up with Cheyenne Parker-Tyus, who. Agreed to sign on, like the veteran minimum, and I think that's really interesting.

"They also have Liz Kitley, who was kind of just on ice this past season, recovering, and Asia Wilson seems like super excited about her, since Becky Hammond in the whole front office. So like, those are players that would be really interesting," Fin said. (13:05 onward)

Fin also touched on the changes the Aces went through this offseason, specifically with the coaches who left to take bigger opportunities somewhere else and key players for the team's success in 2022 and 2022 who decided to join new teams after the 2024 season was over. The journalist added that the Aces brought new faces to the squad, but they all have something to prove this season, which could go extremely well or badly.

A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces lost four key veterans this offseason

While A'ja Wilson, Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray stayed put in Las Vegas this offseason and the front office landed Jewell Loyd in a three-team trade with the LA Sparks and Seattle Storm. However, they parted ways with Kelsey Plum in the same move, ending her eight-year tenure with the squad.

Plum was just the tip of the iceberg, as Sydney Colson, Alysha Clark and Tiffany Hayes followed through and left the organization this offseason. They added Dana Evans and Parker-Tyus, but Fin thinks the Aces won't be as strong as they used to be with this roster.

