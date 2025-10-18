WNBA Rumors: Dallas Wings want ex-NBA Hall of Fame coach’s son for head coaching role as top job search continues

The Dallas Wings head coach position remains vacant following the firing of first-year coach Chris Koclanes. According to several reports, Coby Karl, son of former NBA Hall of Fame coach George Karl, is listed as one of the names for consideration.According to Ben Pickman of “The Athletic” on Friday, the Wings’ search will look far and wide.“The Wings are looking at coaches from various levels of basketball, women's college basketball, WNBA circles and men's professional basketball. Early candidates included Blair, former Sacramento Kings head coach Dave Joerger and former G League head coach Coby Karl (South Bay Lakers and Delaware Blue Coats).”Karl brings coaching experience in the G League and men’s collegiate level. This is somewhat less common for WNBA head-coach candidates, and if hired, it would mark a shift in the Wings’ approach (and maybe wider WNBA trend) of hiring male coaches with men’s basketball backgrounds.The Dallas Wings appear to be prioritizing someone with head-coaching experience (especially in the WNBA or comparable level). This approach might work in Karl’s favor depending on how his G League/college-level résumé is seen by the Wings’ decision makers.The Wings fired Chris Koclanes after just one season. Koclanes led the team to a 10-34 record (tied for worst in the league) in 2025. This marked the Wings’ third head-coach change in as many seasons, as they fired their previous coach Latricia Trammell following the 2024 season (after only two years in the role) as part of a broader front office shakeup.Aside from a vacant head coach spot, the Wings’ front office is being rebuilt. The team hired Curt Miller as Executive VP/GM in late 2024, and is looking to anchor the next era of the franchise around a young core comprising Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers.What’s next for Dallas Wings?The Dallas Wings struggled during the 2025 season, which led to the departure of Chris Koclanes. While a lot needs to be put in place, they have a clear franchise cornerstone in Bueckers, who had a strong rookie season and has given them a foundation to build around. They’re entering a major window of opportunity as they hold top-lottery odds for the 2026 draft.Paige Bueckers - Source: GettyOnce they sort out their coaching vacancy, the future of Arike Ogunbowale is the next major decision point. She’s a longtime Wings star but 2025 was a difficult season for her and her fit with Bueckers has been questioned.