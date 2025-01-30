WNBA Rumors: Insider says Kelsey Plum's Sparks future with Cameron Brink hinges on one key off-court factor

WNBA star Kelsey Plum was one of the centerpieces of the biggest trade this offseason. She was sent from the Las Vegas Aces to the LA Sparks in a three-team deal that also saw six-time All-Star Jewell Loyd from the Seattle Storm join Las Vegas. As she enters the Sparks' locker room, Plum's veteran influence could lead the team back into contention, according to one WNBA Insider.

On Wednesday's episode of "The Ringer WNBA Show," hosted by WNBA insider Seerat Sohi, she was joined by Chaunte'l Powell to discuss the WNBA free agency scene this offseason. One of the topics they covered was what Plum would bring to the LA Sparks and how her leadership could help mold the team moving forward.

Throughout her career, Kelsey Plum has been widely regarded as one of the best leaders in the WNBA, both on and off the court, taking the time to mentor younger players around her and performing on the highest level. Her play has seen her become a staple on Team USA in FIBA and Olympic play.

Sohi shared her thoughts on how Plum could make an immediate impact on the Sparks roster, which includes names like Cameron Brink, as she integrates herself into the team as it prepares for the 2025 season.

"If you are at the head of a young team and you want to make a move like this, you also have to think about the person that you're bringing in," Sohi said. "I don't think that they could bring in somebody more disciplined, who has a better work ethic than Kelsey Plum."

Kelsey Plum's seven-year career with the Las Vegas Aces was wildly successful, seeing her serve as a key piece to the 2022 and 2023 championship teams and making three All-Star appearances. Last season, Plum averaged 17.8 points, 4.2 assists and 2.6 rebounds as she helped lead the Aces to the WNBA semifinals.

What can Kelsey Plum teach to the young LA Sparks?

Plum enters the LA Sparks locker room as one of the oldest players on the roster, along with Dearica Hamby and Odyssey Sims. The Sparks bring Plum in hoping that her effectiveness and work ethic will rub off on Rickea Jackson, Cameron Brink and the rest of the younger players on the Sparks.

Kelsey Plum has a history of making the players around her better, playing a key part in the development of A'ja Wilson, one of the premier players in the league. The Sparks hope the two-time WNBA champion can do the same with Jackson or Brink.

