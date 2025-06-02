  • home icon
  "WNBA's Jayson Tatum": Fans cringe at Sabrina Ionescu's wild celebration after Liberty emphatic win over hapless Sun

By Sameer Khan
Modified Jun 02, 2025 10:30 GMT
Fans cringe at Sabrina Ionescu&rsquo;s wild celebration after Liberty emphatic win over hapless Sun
Fans cringe at Sabrina Ionescu’s wild celebration after Liberty emphatic win over hapless Sun (Credits: Getty)

New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu did a wild celebration as her team dominated the Connecticut Sun en route to a win on Sunday. The Liberty won 100-52, with the game being all but over through the third quarter. Ionescu was key in the win, finishing with 18 points and five assists on 6-for-9 shooting, including 4-for-6 from 3.

Halfway through the third quarter, the Liberty held a comfortable lead with the score sitting at 74-28. Despite having such a large advantage, Sabrina Ionescu successfully challenged a decision from the referees. After her challenge was successful, Ionescu did a lap of the court, bursting into a wild celebration.

Fans did not take kindly to Ionescu’s celebrations and are calling her out for the same on X.

One fan said:

Another fan said:

Said another fan:

Fans called Ionescu’s celebration cringeworthy and suggested that it was unnecessary since the Liberty held a 46-point lead over the Connecticut Sun:

One fan said:

Said another fan:

One fan opined:

Sabrina Ionescu is having quite a season, recording 17.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists through her first seven games. She is shooting 43.2% from the field and 35.7% from beyond the arc.

Thanks to her stellar form, the Liberty have managed to win all seven of their games and hold a perfect record, so far. They will return to the court to take on the Washington Mystics on Thursday.

"Just really in the moment": Sabrina Ionescu explains her emphatic celebration against the Connecticut Sun

Despite flying off in a frenzy, Sabrina Ionescu seemed to be aware that her celebration against the Connecticut Sun could be seen as disrespectful. Speaking after the game, Ionescu was quick to explain her celebration:

"I was just really in the moment, but I knew I didn't foul her."
"So very thankful for my coaches and entrusting me with the fact that I asked for a challenge because I know I didn't. My ponytail was sideways. She hit me."

Seven games in and none of the other teams look like they can hold a candle to the reigning champions. If the Liberty continues to play this way, they will surely be favorites to claim the WNBA Championship again. However, the road to the playoffs is long and a lot could change by then.

Edited by Nadim El Kak
