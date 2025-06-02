“WNBA’s Jayson Tatum”: Fans cringe at Sabrina Ionescu’s wild celebration after Liberty emphatic win over hapless Sun

New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu did a wild celebration as her team dominated the Connecticut Sun en route to a win on Sunday. The Liberty won 100-52, with the game being all but over through the third quarter. Ionescu was key in the win, finishing with 18 points and five assists on 6-for-9 shooting, including 4-for-6 from 3.

Halfway through the third quarter, the Liberty held a comfortable lead with the score sitting at 74-28. Despite having such a large advantage, Sabrina Ionescu successfully challenged a decision from the referees. After her challenge was successful, Ionescu did a lap of the court, bursting into a wild celebration.

Fans did not take kindly to Ionescu’s celebrations and are calling her out for the same on X.

One fan said:

Jani @jani__21 WNBA's Jayson Tatum

Another fan said:

WT1231 @Aolgang All that... like its a close game. She's starting to irk me. The caption should say... "When Clark was drafted and the hate isn't on me anymore."

Said another fan:

closed. @totallyn0tami cringe

Fans called Ionescu’s celebration cringeworthy and suggested that it was unnecessary since the Liberty held a 46-point lead over the Connecticut Sun:

One fan said:

💫Annika🇺🇲🇸🇪 🇺🇦 🇨🇦🌊 @Phlob This is not a proportional response. Cringe af.

Said another fan:

Sunny Days☀️ @Sunny083193 This some lame shit I’m not gonna lie😂. You’re up by 3000 points… get a grip.

One fan opined:

𝐜𝐤 𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐚𝐬𝐭 💚 @ItsCiara____ she know she dead wrong for this while being up 46 pts lmfaooo 💀

Sabrina Ionescu is having quite a season, recording 17.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists through her first seven games. She is shooting 43.2% from the field and 35.7% from beyond the arc.

Thanks to her stellar form, the Liberty have managed to win all seven of their games and hold a perfect record, so far. They will return to the court to take on the Washington Mystics on Thursday.

"Just really in the moment": Sabrina Ionescu explains her emphatic celebration against the Connecticut Sun

Despite flying off in a frenzy, Sabrina Ionescu seemed to be aware that her celebration against the Connecticut Sun could be seen as disrespectful. Speaking after the game, Ionescu was quick to explain her celebration:

"I was just really in the moment, but I knew I didn't foul her."

"So very thankful for my coaches and entrusting me with the fact that I asked for a challenge because I know I didn't. My ponytail was sideways. She hit me."

Seven games in and none of the other teams look like they can hold a candle to the reigning champions. If the Liberty continues to play this way, they will surely be favorites to claim the WNBA Championship again. However, the road to the playoffs is long and a lot could change by then.

