WNBA’s Labor Battle Heats Up as Zohran Mamdani Leads Political Push in Growing CBA Standoff

The current WNBA CBA deal expires on October 31, and despite ongoing negotiations, the league has yet to reach a common ground with the WNBAPA. Amid the growing standoff, the players’ labor battle has gained political backing, led by New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani.

According to a report by "The Athletic's" Ben Pickman, Mamdani is one of 70-plus officials who voiced their support for the players. The group reportedly sent a letter to Cathy Engelbert and Adam Silver, urging both sides to “reach a fair agreement” before the CBA deadline.

"More than 70 elected officials from around the U.S., including Zohran Mamdani, sent a letter to Cathy Engelbert and Adam Silver this morning urging the league to "bargain in good faith" and reach a deal before the Oct. 31 deadline," Pickman reported.

The letter was reportedly sent by legislators, including mayors, council members and assembly members. In their message, the officials described the upcoming CBA as an opportunity to “set the record straight” about women in the workplace.

"This new CBA deal is an opportunity to set the record straight that women are valuable workers who deserve to be paid accordingly and treated fairly,” the letter reportedly states.

Their show of support to the WNBA players comes during a critical juncture in the CBA negotiations. After opting out of their current collective bargaining agreement with the league a year ago, the WNBA Players Association has struggled to reach an agreement with the league.

The standoff is mostly due to the two parties holding differing views on the salary model, with the WNBA proposing a revenue-sharing system structured similarly to the current CBA. However, the Players Association demands a salary framework that is linked to a percentage of the league's revenue.

WNBA spokesperson disputes the characterization of the current CBA negotiations by the players' association

The current CBA negotiations have been at a standstill with both parties reportedly unwilling to budge from their offers. This has left many players frustrated, most notably Napheesa Collier, whose heated remarks during her exit interview perfectly captured the players’ discontent.

However, while the players’ association has criticized the league’s handling of the negotiations, a WNBA spokesperson has disputed that portrayal in a report by The Athletic.

"It is frustrating and counterproductive for the union to be making misrepresentations about our proposals,” a WNBA spokesperson said. “We stand ready to continue negotiating in good faith and hope they will do the same so that we can finalize a mutually beneficial new CBA as quickly as possible."

With the current CBA deal expiring at the end of this month, the league will need to step up it's efforts if it wants to avoid a lockout.

