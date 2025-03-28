WNBA star Aaliyah Edwards and Dennis Rodman's ex-wife Michelle gush over Trinity Rodman's loving selfie with boyfriend Ben Shelton

On Thursday, NWSL star Trinity Rodman made her relationship with tennis star Ben Shelton public with a post on Instagram. Rodman's declaration also earned the reaction of WNBA star Aaliyah Edwards and her mom, Michelle Rodman, in the comments.

The Washington Spirit star shared a cute image of her locking eyes with the tennis prodigy. The USWNT forward captioned the post:

"Dibs 🤭" claiming Ben Shelton for herself.

The adorable post earned the reaction of plenty, including WNBA star Aaliyah Edwards, who commented on her fellow Washington sportswoman's post with a couple of emojis:

"🥹🥰," she wrote.

Dennis Rodman's ex-wife and Trinity Rodman's mother, Michelle, also commented on the post, as she reacted to it with one word:

"Happy 😊," she wrote, expressing her emotions over the news.

Aaliyah Edwards and Michelle Rodman comment on Trinity Rodman's post

Rodman's boyfriend Ben Shelton was also among the commenters, as he humorously expressed that the boy in the picture was lucky to have her:

"Whoever that is he won fs," he wrote.

Ben Shelton Commments on Trintiy Rodman's post

Ben Shelton is currently ranked 14th in the Men's Singles category and has a career record of 81 wins and 59 losses. A native of Atlanta, the 22-year-old has yet to win a grand slam but has shown huge promise since his debut in 2022. He reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open earlier this year and is in search of his first grand slam title this season.

Trinity Rodman is to return to the USWNT setup for the first time since the 2024 Olympics

Washington Spirit star Trinity Rodman will return to the national team camp for the first time after her involvement with the team in the Paris Olympics in August 2024. An exciting prospect for the USWNT, Rodman's return was quite anticipated as the US team is set to play Brazil in the upcoming international break.

The versatile forward had been out of action due to a back injury and missed out on the US team's January Camp and the SheBelieves Cup Tournament. However, her return will be a significant boost for Emma Hayes's team, who are hoping to attain the same result as the Olympic finals during the international break.

Trinity Rodman has not started the Washington Spirit's first two games of the NWSL season but has come off the bench in both those matches. The star will be hoping to get some much-needed action during the break as she continues to recover from her back injury.

