"WNBA taking over NBA All-Star" - Fans react to A'ja Wilson hosting DiJonai Carrington, Chelsea Gray & more in heated 2x2 battle

Fans had a lot to say about A'ja Wilson hosting a 2-on-2 showcase organized by Hennessy and the WNBA. The matchup will feature DiJonai Carrington and Arike Ogunbowale clashing with Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young.

Wilson will be the host for the Saturday matchup scheduled at 3 p.m. PST and 6 p.m. EST. Hennessy and the WNBA announced the matchup on social media, telling fans they didn't want to miss this.

Plenty of fans had something to say about this. A group hyped up the fact that the WNBA was trying to make some noise this weekend while hailing the players who will participate in the matchup.

"WNBA taking over NBA All-Star," one fan commented underneath the post.

One fan noted that the W was trying to make some impact.

Another fan praised the players for being active during the offseason

A couple of fans focused on the matchup this showcase presents, noting that it's two Dallas Wings players against two Las Vegas Aces veterans.

One fan said her favorite players were going at it in this matchup

A fan noted that two WNBA teams would compete in the showcase

Two other fans were worried about Jackie Young potentially hurting herself while taking this challenge.

Fans begged Jackie Young to not play this game

Several Jackie Young fans shared the same sentiment

WNBA analyst urges Las Vegas Aces to address issue regarding A'ja Wilson

Las Vegas Aces beat writer Callie Fin joined The Ringer WNBA show to explain that A'ja Wilson still needs help in the frontcourt and that the franchise didn't do enough to help her after missing out on Brittney Griner, who joined the Atlanta Dream after playing her entire career with the Phoenix Mercury.

"And it's interesting, because that's an area where the front office seems to have, like, fallen short, like they went after Brittney Griner, couldn't land her. Like, went after some other like, top um, bigs and, like, could not land them. Ended up with Cheyenne Parker-Tyus, who. Agreed to sign on, like the veteran minimum, and I think that's really interesting. (13:05 onward)

A'ja Wilson was the best player in the world during the 2024 WNBA season. Her talent wasn't enough to lead the Aces past the New York Liberty and the team was eliminated in the second round of the postseason. Now, the challenge is bigger for the MVP and the rest of the team.

