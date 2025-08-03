WNBA Trade Deadline: Dallas Wings move on from DiJonai Carrington in blockbuster deal to Napheesa Collier’s Lynx

The Dallas Wings have traded DiJonai Carrington to the Minnesota Lynx before the Aug. 7 WNBA trade deadline on Sunday. Carrington was reportedly on the trade block after an up-and-down stint with the Wings. Dallas acquired Diamond Miller, Karlie Samuelson and a 2027 second-round pick from Minnesota.The Lynx, favorites to win the championship this year amid a 24-5 run this season, significantly improve defensively with Carrington's addition. On the other hand, the Wings acquire much-needed frontcourt depth with Miller. As for Samuelson, she's out for the season and will be off the books next season.