  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • DiJonai Carrington
  • WNBA Trade Deadline: Dallas Wings move on from DiJonai Carrington in blockbuster deal to Napheesa Collier’s Lynx

WNBA Trade Deadline: Dallas Wings move on from DiJonai Carrington in blockbuster deal to Napheesa Collier’s Lynx

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Aug 03, 2025 13:55 GMT
Atlanta Dream v Dallas Wings - Source: Getty
WNBA Trade Deadline: Dallas Wings move on from DiJonai Carrington in blockbuster deal to Napheesa Collier’s Lynx (Image Source: Getty)

The Dallas Wings have traded DiJonai Carrington to the Minnesota Lynx before the Aug. 7 WNBA trade deadline on Sunday. Carrington was reportedly on the trade block after an up-and-down stint with the Wings. Dallas acquired Diamond Miller, Karlie Samuelson and a 2027 second-round pick from Minnesota.

Ad

The Lynx, favorites to win the championship this year amid a 24-5 run this season, significantly improve defensively with Carrington's addition. On the other hand, the Wings acquire much-needed frontcourt depth with Miller. As for Samuelson, she's out for the season and will be off the books next season.

also-read-trending Trending
About the author
Arhaan Raje

Arhaan Raje

Twitter icon

Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.

Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.

Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.

Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.

He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.

Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Arhaan Raje
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications