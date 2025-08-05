WNBA Trade Deadline Rumors: 6'4" French center tipped for Lynx return as Napheesa Collier's injury puts championship aspirations in jeopardy

  • home icon
By Arian Kashyap
Published Aug 05, 2025 15:01 GMT
Jul 30, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) dribbles against the New York Liberty in the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn
With the WNBA trade deadline closing on Aug. 7, league leaders Minnesota Lynx may still explore moves following Napheesa Collier’s injury. Reports hint at Marieme Badiane’s return as the Lynx look to protect their championship ambitions amid their star’s absence.

Richard Cohen first shared the possibility of Badiane's return in an article on herhoopstats.com. He said trading Carrington for Karlie Samuelson and Diamond Miller cleared a roster spot for the Lynx, which they could use to bring in a replacement for the injured Napheesa Collier.

"That was probably Minnesota's big move before the deadline, because they don't have a lot left with value that they'd want to trade. However, being a 2-for-1 deal, it did create an extra roster spot." he wrote.
"If Napheesa Collier's injury means she'll be missing for a while, expect them to look for some kind of big to fill that hole. They could just bring back Marième Badiane," he continued. "But don't be surprised if they get a bit more creative than that. You're an attractive destination when you're sat at the top of the standings and a favourite for the title."
Badiane signed with the Minnesota Lynx in February 2025 but was waived from the roster on June 4 after making three appearances for the team. However, with an open roster spot, the Lynx could consider bringing the 6'4" French center back. The addition of DiJonai Carrington has added depth to the Lynx, and Badiane could be a valuable asset, especially given Collier's recurring injuries.

The Lynx (24-5) are sitting comfortably in first place, and while they do not have a flexible cap space, they can sign a player on a short-term deal.

Minnesota Lynx's latest signing, DiJonai Carrington, gives her thoughts after her first practice session

The Minnesota Lynx bolstered their squad with the addition of DiJonai Carrington on Sunday. After a tumultuous few months with the Dallas Wings, the reigning DPOY joined the Lynx in exchange for Diamond Miller and Karlie Samuelson.

Joining the rest of the team in Seattle, Carrington offered her initial thoughts after her first practice session on Monday.

"I think coach Reeve knows what I’m capable of, and I think she’s going to make sure that I’m giving that output every single night…just to be held accountable, to be around winners, you know, just champs," she expressed.

Carrington joins an impressive Lynx team and is a favorite to win the title this season.

Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.

Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.

Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.

Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.

When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading.

