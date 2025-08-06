WNBA Trade Deadline Rumors: Washington Mystics looking to trade lottery pick to clear forward logjam

With the WNBA trade deadline less than a day away, contenders are eyeing moves to strengthen their rosters. The Washington Mystics are reportedly looking to shop lottery pick Aaliyah Edwards to ease their forward logjam and aid their playoff push.Selected by the Mystics as the sixth pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, Edwards enjoyed a strong rookie season, averaging 7.6 points and 5.6 rebounds in 34 games. After missing games earlier this year, she’s slipped down the pecking order with Kiki Iriafen taking her spot.After acquiring Alysha Clark on Tuesday, the Mystics have a long list of forwards on the roster and will look to free up space before the trade deadline. Iriafen and Shakira Austin are expected to be untouchable, while Emily Engstler won't provide a great trade package.Edwards is an appealing asset to move as her potential should bring a strong return. Contending teams would value adding a young, versatile forward and she could find more playing time outside Washington.Despite being in the thick of a playoff push, the Mystics want to keep building around young talents Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen. After acquiring a 2026 first-round pick from Seattle, they could seek more for Edwards. They could receive an experienced player along with a draft pick in exchange for their lottery pick, which would be a valuable addition to a young team.Washington Mystics trade All-Star Brittney Sykes to Seattle as they focus their rebuild on young talentsIn a surprising move ahead of the August 7 deadline, the Washington Mystics traded Brittney Sykes to the Seattle Storm for Alysha Clark, Zia Cooke and one of Seattle’s 2026 first-round draft picks. Sykes had been the Mystics’ best player this season, earning an All-Star nod for her performances.However, Washington seems to be focusing on their young core of Sonia Citron and Kiki Iraifen. The duo has hit the ground running in their first season, averaging 14.3 and 12.1 points per game, respectively. The addition of Zia Cooke and Alysha Clark provides much-needed experience, while the 2026 pick can be a great asset for the rebuild.Although losing their top scorer will be a huge blow, the Mystics seem to be focusing on the future, especially with a new CBA set to come into effect next season.