  • WNBA
  • WNBA Trade News: Angel Reese lined up for major shock trade to new teams as Sky rift grows

WNBA Trade News: Angel Reese lined up for major shock trade to new teams as Sky rift grows

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Sep 10, 2025 22:07 GMT
Chicago Sky v Las Vegas Aces - Source: Getty
WNBA Trade News: Angel Reese lined up for major shock trade to new teams as Sky rift grows (Image source: Getty)

Amid Angel Reese's rift with the Chicago, multiple teams will reportedly pursue a trade for the two-time All-Star this offseason.

According to Dallas Hoops Journal's Ashish Mathur on Wednesday, sources have indicated that the whole team is "not happy" about Reese's controversial remarks last week. Mathur added that with several suitors, Chicago could "attempt" a trade.

In an article by Chicago Tribune's Julie Poe last week, Reese commented on the state of the Sky franchise.

"I’m not settling for the same s−−− we did this year," Reese said. "We have to get good players. We have to get great players. That’s a non-negotiable for me. I’m willing and wanting to play with the best. And however I can help to get the best here, that’s what I’m going to do this offseason.
"So it’s going to be very, very important this offseason to make sure we attract the best of the best because we can’t settle for what we have this year."

Reese is on a four-year, $324,383 contract she signed with the Sky in 2024. She will make $82,399 in the 2026 season and has a $93,636 team option the following year.

This is a developing story.

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through their many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised their 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

