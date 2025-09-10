WNBA Trade News: Angel Reese lined up for major shock trade to new teams as Sky rift grows

Amid Angel Reese's rift with the Chicago, multiple teams will reportedly pursue a trade for the two-time All-Star this offseason.According to Dallas Hoops Journal's Ashish Mathur on Wednesday, sources have indicated that the whole team is &quot;not happy&quot; about Reese's controversial remarks last week. Mathur added that with several suitors, Chicago could &quot;attempt&quot; a trade.In an article by Chicago Tribune's Julie Poe last week, Reese commented on the state of the Sky franchise.&quot;I’m not settling for the same s−−− we did this year,&quot; Reese said. &quot;We have to get good players. We have to get great players. That’s a non-negotiable for me. I’m willing and wanting to play with the best. And however I can help to get the best here, that’s what I’m going to do this offseason. &quot;So it’s going to be very, very important this offseason to make sure we attract the best of the best because we can’t settle for what we have this year.&quot;Reese is on a four-year, $324,383 contract she signed with the Sky in 2024. She will make $82,399 in the 2026 season and has a $93,636 team option the following year.This is a developing story.