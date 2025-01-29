WNBA trade rumors: A'ja Wilson's Las Vegas Aces eye roster upgrade with free agent signing following Kelsey Plum trade

  • home icon
By Michael Macasero
Modified Jan 29, 2025 03:40 GMT
Cheyenne Parker-Tyus reportedly turned down offers to join the Las Vegas Aces and play with A'ja Wilson. [photo: 1_born_queen/IG, @lvaces/IG]

The Las Vegas Aces continue to retool the roster around reigning MVP A'ja Wilson. After failing to accomplish a three-peat, the Aces made a bold move in the offseason. They traded mainstay Kelsey Plum in a three-team deal that landed them former Seattle Storm star Jewell Loyd and the No. 13 pick.

The Aces could get more reinforcement, per Callie Lin, who covers the WNBA team:

“I can confirm that the Aces have expressed interest in veteran forward Cheyenne Parker-Tyus, an unrestricted free agent who most recently played for the Atlanta Dream.
“I'm told she turned down a meeting with another team because of her preference for the Aces.”
also-read-trending Trending

A'ja Wilson headlines the Las Vegas Aces frontline, while Kiah Stokes and Megan Gustafson give it depth. Cheyenne Parker-Tyus, if the Aces can acquire her, will bolster the depth and versatility of the frontcourt.

Parker-Tyus averaged 15.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game in 2023 when she made the All-Star team. She didn’t have the same impact last season when she averaged 9.2 PPG, 4.8 RPG and 1.5 APG. Still, she is a solid performer who can give coach Becky Hammons lineup flexibility.

The Aces’ perimeter backcourt remains perhaps the most impressive in the WNBA. Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young and Jewell Loyd are proven playmakers and scorers. The three were part of Team USA which won the gold medal in France. Las Vegas could bolster A'ja Wilson’s supporting cast by adding Cheyenne Parker-Tyus.

Aces have limited frontline star options to pair with A'ja Wilson

The Aces reportedly wanted to add a star forward or center who could provide a scoring punch beside A'ja Wilson. Rumors came out that the team could go after Brittney Griner or Alyssa Thomas. If the Aces were interested in one or both, those options are off the table now. Griner decided to sign a one-year deal with the Atlanta Dream while Thomas took over Griner’s spot in Phoenix.

The Aces could be interested in Thomas’ frontcourt mate, Brionna Jones, who is also an unrestricted free agent. Jones, a former Most Improved Player and Sixth Player of the Year winner has plenty of suitors, so the Aces’ chance of getting her will be tough.

Cheyenne Parker-Tyus, who reportedly turned down other interested parties, could eventually be the reinforcement the Aces can give Wilson.

Edited by Debasish
