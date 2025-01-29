WNBA Trade Rumors: Analyst predicts 6× All-Star's stunning Sun return following fiancee Alyssa Thomas' blockbuster deal

After spending 11 years with the Connecticut Sun, Alyssa Thomas is heading West to join coach Nate Tibbets in Arizona. Thomas' trade to the Phoenix Mercury is one of the biggest moves of the WNBA offseason, and according to one analyst, it could lead to another All-Star following her.

Thomas has been engaged to fellow WNBA All-Star DeWanna Bonner since 2023. The two have been teammates since 2020, and Thomas' trade means the two are now playing on different ends of the country.

According to Ben Pickman and Sabreena Merchant of The Athletic, Phoenix could be a good fit for Bonner, who could look to stay close to her fiancee.

"Thomas' fiancée DeWanna Bonner becomes an option, as the six-time All-Star won two titles in Phoenix."

A potential move for Bonner makes sense for the Mercury. The former Auburn star was drafted by Phoenix in 2009 and spent 11 seasons with the organization.

She can play a variety of positions, which could be useful for a Phoenix Mercury team in need of depth. As part of the trade with the Sun, the Mercury gave up the No. 12 pick in the 2025 draft and will look to free agents and possible trades to add some complementary pieces to a thin roster.

Bonner has put up exceptional numbers over her 15-year career, averaging 14.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals over 502 regular season games.

She finished sixth in the MVP voting in 2015 and has been named to the All-Star team on six occasions. Bonner also has two WNBA titles to her name, winning rings in 2009 and 2014 with the Mercury.

Alyssa Thomas' blockbuster trade gives the Mercury one of the most talented starting lineups in the league

Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas celebrates her shot with forward DeWanna Bonner at Target Center. Photo Credit: Imagn

Adding Alyssa Thomas and Ty Harris to an already talented group of players in Phoenix will give the Mercury a legitimate shot at a deep playoff run next season.

Kahleah Copper has been one of the most dominant players in the league over the last two seasons. In 2023, she averaged 18.7 ppg, 4.4 rpg and 2.0 apg. Last year, those numbers improved to 21.1 ppg, 4.5 rpg and 2.3 apg.

Guard Sophie Cunningham has developed into one of the most reliable players on the Mercury roster. Last year, she averaged 8.4 ppg and 3.9 rpg.

Pairing Alyssa Thomas with Kahleah Copper provides the Mercury with one of the most dangerous one-two punches in the league. It will be interesting to see how the Mercury decide to complement the two stars. WNBA teams are officially allowed to sign players from Feb. 1.

