WNBA Trade Rumors: Analyst wants Chicago Sky to trade No. 3 pick to find Angel Reese backcourt star

The Chicago Sky have two picks in the first round of the 2025 WNBA Draft. They already have two promising players on their roster, both of whom were drafted last year — Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso. Now, they can add more young talent with the third and the 10th pick in this year's draft.

While using these picks to add more talent that fits Reese and Cardoso's timeline, trading the third pick is also a valid option. One person who thinks that they should at least explore this option is Bulls and Sky beat writer Julia Poe.

Poe pointed out in her article published in the Chicago Tribune on Thursday that finding a veteran will aid the development of their young talent. She also added that a roster with two sophomores and two rookies is a tall task for first-year head coach Tyler Marsh.

Trending

She mentioned that the Sky requires backcourt depth. However, she also added that one key factor will decide whether the third pick should be traded.

"A decision on trading the pick will hinge upon the Sky’s success in free agency," Poe wrote. "The roster needs veteran depth."

Expand Tweet

In the 2024 Draft, the Chicago Sky selected Angel Reese with the seventh pick and Kamilla Cardoso with the third pick.

Reese already made history by recording 15 consecutive double-doubles and was named an All-Star in her debut season. In 34 games, she averaged 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds. Cardoso, meanwhile, averaged 9.8 points per game, 7.9 rebounds per game and 1.4 blocks in 32 games.

Chicago Sky expected to reunite with veteran guard Courtney Vandersloot

While teams can not officially sign free agents yet, the Chicago Sky already have a massive move pending. Five-time All-Star Courtney Vandersloot is expected to return to the Sky after two seasons with the New York Liberty. However, she can only officially sign with the Sky on Saturday.

Expand Tweet

Vandersloot began her career with the Chicago Sky after she was drafted third overall by the franchise in 2011. She spent the first 12 seasons of her career there and was a part of the squad that won the title in 2021.

After the 2022 campaign, she left the Sky and joined the New York Liberty. She won the WNBA title last season with the Liberty.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback