WNBA Trade Rumors: Paige Bueckers Could Lose Another Vet as DiJonai Carrington Rumors Pick Up Steam

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Jul 31, 2025 07:41 GMT
Paige Bueckers-led Dallas Wings could engage in a trade soon, involving veteran DiJonai Carrington. They tipped off the in-season trade movement by shipping Carrington's girlfriend, NaLyssa Smith, to the Las Vegas Aces for a 2027 first-round pick.

According to WNBA insider Alex Philippou, there have been murmurs around Carrington potentially being on the move ahead of the August 7 deadline. Here's what Philippou said on ESPN on Wednesday:

"There are a few teams I am keeping my eye on. Dallas is one of them ... I've heard the name DiJonai Carrington brought up in some WNBA circles as someone who could also potentially be on the move."
Carrington has had an up-and-down season with the Wings since her offseason trade to Dallas. She has averaged 10.9 rebounds, 5.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals, shooting 34.8%, including 26.0% from 3. Carrington lost her starting spot amid her shooting struggles and a rib injury. The Wings found a decent combination with her on the bench and stuck with it, hoping for her to provide a spark off the bench.

However, the Wings haven't had much success lately, losing three of their last four games. They are headed to the lottery again, and it won't be surprising to see them become one of the sellers at the deadline.

DiJonai Carrington might start next to Paige Bueckers again amid Wings' defensive woes

The Dallas Wings have been struggling to find the right balance in their starting lineup next to Paige Bueckers. With DiJonai Carrington, they are decent defensively, but without her, the offense flows better.

However, amid repeated issues on the defensive end and the Wings not having many options, it could be time for Carrington to find her spot again among the starters.

She made a strong case in Wednesday's 88-85 loss to the Atlanta Dream, scoring eight points, three rebounds and three assists on 4 of 7 shots. Wings coach Chris Koclanes also took note of Carrington's impact, saying (via Moreau Sports Media Prod Co.)

"DiJonai brings an energy that is different than anybody…she just plays so hard…I thought tonight she was efficient with some of her drives…that energy is contagious, we need to continue to get that version of Nai.

It will be interesting to see if the Wings flip Carrington for picks and rotation players that provide a better balance. However, the trade market is relatively quieter, with most teams making major moves last summer.

