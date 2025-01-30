WNBA Trade Rumors: Insider predicts Satou Sabally to replace Brittney Griner if 11x All-Star retires

Brittney Griner's exit from Phoenix has shaken the landscape of the WNBA. For the first time in her career, the three-time Olympic medalist will play for another team after leaving the Phoenix Mercury to sign a one-year deal with the Atlanta Dream. Griner announced the move on Instagram on Tuesday.

Griner's departure, plus the fact that the Mercury traded for Alyssa Thomas, has raised questions about Diana Taurasi's future with the organization.

Talking to Chauny Powell for The Ringer, insider Seerat Sohi claimed that this opened the door for the Mercury to go after Satou Sabally.

"If Diana Taurasi retires, that opens up the space for Satou Sabally," Sohi said (8:00). "So, this is actually very doable. And in that universe where this is doable, there's not a single part of me that's like, 'Oh no, they're losing Brittney Griner.'"

Trending

Sabally, who recently became the newest member of the Adidas basketball family and is currently playing in Unrivaled, is set to meet with the Mercury and the New York Liberty.

Taurasi, 42, said she was considering retiring after the season. With Thomas' arrival, the Mercury could look to add Sabally to the mix to transition into the future.

Satou Sabally is looking for stability

Given how the Dallas Wings have fared lately, the German star is unlikely to return to Texas next season.

If anything, she wants to go to a place where she can compete. ESPN's Kera Andrews reported that Sabally is looking for a place with resources to help her develop her game and somewhere she can find some stability.

"Sabally's number one thing that she's looking for in free agency is ... great organizational infrastructure. That means facilities. That means resources," Andrews reported.

Expand Tweet

Of course, regardless of her destination, Sabally is still more than likely to sign a one-year contract, as the new CBA deal will bring a massive influx of cash for the following offseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback