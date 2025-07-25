The WNBA has once again caught flak with its All-Star break campaign with Gatorade. With the best stars in the league gathered for the annual festivities, it's expected that the biggest brands and sponsors will also be present. However, the campaign used during the All-Star festivities sent a slightly wrong message.Gatorade and the league had a campaign that said: &quot;Let Her Cook.&quot; To older generations, it could sound a bit sexist. However, the meaning is different, and it wasn't suggesting a misogynist agenda. The term came from the slang &quot;let him cook,&quot; which means to allow someone to showcase their talent.It's a term mostly used by the younger generation to give an energy boost around a celebrity or a star athlete. Media personality Jon Root brought up an issue in the campaign on X on Friday, which gained significant attention.After seeing the campaign, fans revealed their thoughts on the matter. Here are some of what fans said online.&quot;The WNBA wants women back in the kitchen!&quot; a fan said. Danny Able @DK_AbleLINKThe WNBA wants women back in the kitchen!&quot;I thought that banner was photoshopped. Sheeeesh 😂&quot; another fan commented.&quot;Definitely need to start that consultancy with teenage boys to catch these fumbles,&quot; one fan suggested.Other fans had a few jokes.&quot;I heard the LPGA and Gatorade are planning on releasing 'Let Her Iron',&quot; a comment read.Bill Smith @BillSmith777333LINKI heard the LPGA and Gatorade are planning on releasing &quot;Let Her Iron&quot;&quot;I bet they did. Memes: the only way the WNBA is going to get views,&quot; someone commented.&quot;So no one in the marketing/comms teams noticed this 😂😂😂😂&quot; a fan had a few questions.Gatorade is reportedly conducting a scientific study on WNBA playersAccording to Logan Newman of USA TODAY, Gatorade announced that its Sports Science Institute is conducting testing to better understand athlete hydration, as explained by Kim Stein. PhD.Dallas Wings rookie guard Paige Bueckers commented on the &quot;Let Her Cook&quot; campaign, which is more about the study of an athlete's hydration.&quot;Women have been hooping at a high level for a while,&quot; Bueckers said. &quot;But the science behind our hydration and nutrition hasn’t always kept up. Gatorade’s doing the work now to help us train smarter so we can keep breaking barriers.&quot; Even WNBA icon Lisa Leslie is part of the campaign. According to Leslie, the campaign isn't just a normal tagline. Instead, it celebrates &quot;the greatness in the league’s past and present.&quot; She also said that the brand has been supporting them since day one.Reigning league MVP, A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces, commented on the campaign.“This Gatorade campaign celebrates everything we’ve worked for,” Wilson said.