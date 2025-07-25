  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • "WNBA wants women back in the kitchen!" - Fans go wild after noticing an alleged hidden double entendre in Gatorade’s 'Let Her Cook' All-Star campaign

"WNBA wants women back in the kitchen!" - Fans go wild after noticing an alleged hidden double entendre in Gatorade’s 'Let Her Cook' All-Star campaign

By Reign Amurao
Published Jul 25, 2025 23:30 GMT
AT&amp;T WNBA All-Star Game 2025 - Source: Getty
WNBA fans react to the league's campaign with Gatorade (Image Source: Getty)

The WNBA has once again caught flak with its All-Star break campaign with Gatorade. With the best stars in the league gathered for the annual festivities, it's expected that the biggest brands and sponsors will also be present. However, the campaign used during the All-Star festivities sent a slightly wrong message.

Ad

Gatorade and the league had a campaign that said: "Let Her Cook." To older generations, it could sound a bit sexist. However, the meaning is different, and it wasn't suggesting a misogynist agenda. The term came from the slang "let him cook," which means to allow someone to showcase their talent.

It's a term mostly used by the younger generation to give an energy boost around a celebrity or a star athlete.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Media personality Jon Root brought up an issue in the campaign on X on Friday, which gained significant attention.

Ad

After seeing the campaign, fans revealed their thoughts on the matter. Here are some of what fans said online.

"The WNBA wants women back in the kitchen!" a fan said.
Ad
"I thought that banner was photoshopped. Sheeeesh 😂" another fan commented.
"Definitely need to start that consultancy with teenage boys to catch these fumbles," one fan suggested.

Other fans had a few jokes.

"I heard the LPGA and Gatorade are planning on releasing 'Let Her Iron'," a comment read.
Ad
"I bet they did. Memes: the only way the WNBA is going to get views," someone commented.
"So no one in the marketing/comms teams noticed this 😂😂😂😂" a fan had a few questions.

Gatorade is reportedly conducting a scientific study on WNBA players

According to Logan Newman of USA TODAY, Gatorade announced that its Sports Science Institute is conducting testing to better understand athlete hydration, as explained by Kim Stein. PhD.

Ad

Dallas Wings rookie guard Paige Bueckers commented on the "Let Her Cook" campaign, which is more about the study of an athlete's hydration.

"Women have been hooping at a high level for a while," Bueckers said. "But the science behind our hydration and nutrition hasn’t always kept up. Gatorade’s doing the work now to help us train smarter so we can keep breaking barriers."
Ad

Even WNBA icon Lisa Leslie is part of the campaign. According to Leslie, the campaign isn't just a normal tagline. Instead, it celebrates "the greatness in the league’s past and present." She also said that the brand has been supporting them since day one.

Reigning league MVP, A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces, commented on the campaign.

“This Gatorade campaign celebrates everything we’ve worked for,” Wilson said.
youtube-cover
About the author
Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao

Twitter icon

Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.

A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline. 

From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.

Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.

Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Alvin Amansec
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications