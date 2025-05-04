WNBPA President Nneka Ogwumike drops 2-word reaction on WNBA roster expansion plea

WNBPA President Nneka Ogwumike has addressed a WNBA roster expansion plea on social media. On Sunday, an X user shared a screenshot of Ogwumike's comment on a tik-tok pleading the W to expand their rosters.

The Storm player, who also serves as the President of the WNBPA, had a positive 2-word response to the request. She wrote:

"On it🤞"

The WNBA needs an expansion desperately to manage the issue of talent bottleneck. Almost every season, half of the players drafted on draft night do not make the final team roster. As a result, many players who have the talent to play in the league, end up travelling overseas because of the absence of a lower division women's basketball league.

With the arrival of the Golden State Valkyries next season, the burden on the rosters has decreased a little. However, the pressure would still be there till the 2026 season when the Toronto Temp and an unnamed Portland team will join the league.

Nneka Ogwumike has played a big part in these expansion decisions. She has been actively working for the players' rights and benefits in the league. She will also play a big role in the impending CBA talks between the WNBA and the WNBPA.

"This is not any one person’s team": Nneka Ogwumike speaks her mind ahead of the new season

After the Seattle Storm opened their training camp on Apr. 27, the franchise's veteran superstar, Nneka Ogwumike, hyped up the fans by speaking her mind on the new season. The Storm had a rough run last season as they got eliminated in the playoffs' first round by the LV Aces.

It was Ogwumike's first season playing for a team other than the LA Sparks. On the day of the training camp, the 2016 MVP attended a brief interview with the Seattle Times, when she was asked to name the leader on the Jewell Loyd-less Storm squad.

The nine-time All-Star had a humble response.

"It’s our team,” Ogwumike said. “I don’t have another answer to that. I think it’s all horizontal. I think that we are dealing with a level playing field."

"We’re all standing on the same foundational ground to adhere to the culture that we’re not compromising on…This is not any one person’s team."

Despite playing for a new team, Nneka Ogwumike averaged 16.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game last season. The Storm has also revamped its roster and brought in new talents, including the second pick, Dominique Malonga.

This revamped roster should give the Storm quite a good chance to compete for a championship this season.

