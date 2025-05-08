Womens USAB director Sue Bird offers elusive take on Caitlin Clark’s Olympic snub

During an appearance on "The Dan Patrick Show" on Thursday, newly appointed Women's USA Basketball Director Sue Bird was asked whether she would have put Caitlin Clark on the 2024 Olympic roster.

Ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, many fans were surprised when Clark wasn't selected to represent Team USA.

Although the Indiana Fever star missed the Team USA training camp months prior while playing for the University of Iowa, given how dominant her rookie year proved to be, Caitlin Clark's absence from Team USA has been controversial.

In response, Bird appeared to gloss over the question, saying the team that was selected won gold, and it's hard to criticize a gold medal:

"I have to just say that I respected the the committee's job, I understood what was at play, I understood the pros and the cons I guess if you want to lay it out that way, and I think at the end of the day it's hard to criticize a gold medal."

As Sue Bird explained, Team USA has played some incredibly competitive games during past Olympics. Although some fans may want to point to the narrow gold medal victory over France as a reason the team should have made different roster decisions, the WNBA legend was happy to see them come away with the win.

"I'm gonna bring my knowledge," - Sue Bird addresses members of the press during Team USA press conference

After being named the Women's USA Basketball Director on Thursday, Sue Bird fielded questions from members of the press during her introductory press conference.

At one point, Bird spoke about how her experience as a point guard will help her in her new role.

At the same time, she also notably emphasized her desire to lean on others within the USA Basketball program who had success with Team USA in the past.

"I'm just going to bring my knowledge, I'm going to bring my experience," Bird said. "... I've [been] on a variety of USA Basketball teams, ... and part of my role as a point guard, as a leader, was to make it work.

"I'm really going to lean on that. ... Just analyzing, keeping my eyes open. ... and just trying to see what's going to fit to allow us to win gold medals."

Of course, Sue Bird will have plenty of time before the 2028 LA Olympics. However, FIBA will hold the inaugural 2026 Women's World Cup in Germany next September.

With Team USA eager to pick up where they left off in the Olympics, there's sure to be plenty of talk regarding the roster and Caitlin Clark's place on it.

