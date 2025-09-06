  • home icon
"Worrying about your own pregame meals, that's crazy" - Satou Sabally gets honest about the circumstances of her departure from Dallas Wings

By Michael Macasero
Published Sep 06, 2025 02:09 GMT
"Worrying about your own pregame meals, that's crazy" - Satou Sabally gets honest about the circumstances of her departure from Dallas Wings. [photo: Getty]

The Dallas Wings could not hold on to star forward Satou Sabally in the offseason. Sabally requested a trade in January after spending the first five years of her career in Dallas. The Wings eventually accommodated the versatile forward by sending her to the Phoenix Mercury in a four-team trade.

In the “Bird’s Eye View” podcast hosted by WNBA legend Sue Bird, Sabally noted a key difference between the Wings and the Mercury.

"Once I was [in Phoenix], I'm like, 'Oh, there was not a lot of resources [in Dallas].' Like, worrying about your own pregame meals, that's crazy. No shade at all, but I think we deserve to be in organizations that cater to their players, and this is what's happening here."
In early January, ESPN’s Kendra Andrews reported that Satou Sabally’s top priority was “great organizational structure.” Andrews added that “facilities” and “resources” were staples Sabally wanted to enjoy.

In the interview with Sue Bird, the three-time All-Star noted the stability and the resources of the Mercury. Sabally got what she wanted by taking her talents to Phoenix.

Phoenix Mercury enjoying their best season since 2014 behind Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas

After Diana Taurasi retired in the offseason, the Phoenix Mercury moved on to retool the roster. They landed former Connecticut Sun star Alyssa Thomas in the same four-team trade that allowed them to sign Satou Sabally.

With Thomas and Sabally leading the way, the Mercury are on pace to win 30 games, the most in franchise history. The team holds a 27-14 record, with three games left, for the No. 4 spot in the standings. When the Mercury last lifted the title in 2014, they won 29.

Satou Sabally and Co. clinched a playoff spot a week ago, but they want to move up the standings to host a first-round playoff series. They are only 1.5 games behind the Atlanta Dream (28-14) for the second seed.

Sabally is averaging 16.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game. The German international has anchored the team on both ends when Alyssa Thomas sat out multiple games due to an injury.

Meanwhile, Thomas, a perennial MVP contender, has been as good as advertised. The six-time All-Star is averaging 15.9 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 9.2 apg and 1.6 spg. She is arguably on the same level as Napheesa Collier and A’ja Wilson as the best two-way players in the WNBA.

Edited by Michael Macasero
