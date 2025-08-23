  • home icon
  • "Worst insult you can give a person": Fans react as Napheesa Collier's 'nice-nasty couthful' Sophie Cunningham shade goes viral

By Sameer Khan
Modified Aug 23, 2025 13:37 GMT
Fans react as Napheesa Collier's 'nice-nasty couthful' Sophie Cunningham shade goes viral (Credits: Getty)

Napheesa Collier recalled the lengthy history she shares with Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham, saying that she has been playing against her since the eighth grade. Speaking on the “Bird’s Eye View” podcast, Collier and Sue Bird were reminiscing about their early memories of basketball.

Bird noted that Collier had lost the national championship game against Sophie Cunningham. After the Lynx star touched on her lengthy history with the Fever star, the host asked Collier to describe how she has changed over the years.

While answering, the Unrivaled MVP said the Fever star hasn't changed:

“She’s the exact same,” Collier said on Friday.
Fans took note of Collier’s answer and reacted on X, accusing the Lynx star of being “nice-nasty.”

Some fans also criticized Napheesa Collier, saying she sounded like she was holding onto a grudge:

While Collier and Cunningham came up at the same time, playing against each other, their career trajectories have been different. Collier has been regarded as one of the best players in the league, making three All-WNBA teams since being drafted in 2019.

Cunningham, who was drafted in the second round that same year, has played more of a secondary role during her time in the WNBA.

Napheesa Collier is excited to plan Unrivaled Season 2

Continuing their conversation, Collier also touched on her plans for the second season of the Unrivaled League, saying that it will be even bigger than their inaugural season.

“We had success in year one, and we have even bigger plans for year two,” Collier said. "Like your voice really matters, your opinion, the ideas that you have. So planning for year two has been awesome. Just all of our hopes and dreams, and all of our what-ifs.”

The Unrivaled League has been a significant success for co-founders Collier and Breanna Stewart. The league has secured a media rights deal with TNT Sports and has plenty of backing from NBA stars, including Giannis Antetokounmpo and Stephen Curry.

Napheesa Collier and Stewart's initiative has gained momentum and could benefit not just them but women's basketball as a whole. Season 2 should prove to be an actual test for them.

