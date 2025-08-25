"Wtf is you doing boy": Courtney Williams loses it on courtside staff as shoe cleaner disrupts live-ball play during Fever-Lynx

Courtney Williams got heated in the middle of the Minnesota Lynx's 87-84 win against the Indiana Fever on Sunday as a shoe cleaner disrupted a live play. The shoe cleaner was on the court during a transition possession for the Lynx, prompting Williams to pick it up and throw it back onto the sidelines. Williams got pissed off following the situation, yelling at the courtside staff who were supposed to keep the shoe cleaner far from the playing court. &quot;What the f**k is you doing boy,&quot; Williams said as heard during the game's broadcast. The incident derailed a fast break for the Lynx, which could have resulted in an easy layup, considering they had an advantage during the play. The game continued from there on as the Lynx dominated the Fever for most of the game en route to their second straight win. Williams finished with 14 points, on 5-of-11 shooting, and 10 assists to lead the Lynx. Williams also shattered the single-season franchise record in assists during the game as she now tallies 230 and counting, following their win. The win solidified the Lynx's hold of the top seed as they improved to 30-7 with seven games remaining in their regular season schedule. Meanwhile, the Fever slipped to the eighth spot in the WNBA standings with a 19-18 record, putting them just 1.0 game ahead of the ninth spot. Courtney Williams warns the league about Napheesa Collier's return The Lynx-Fever game also saw the return of MVP candidate Napheesa Collier after missing three weeks of action due to injury. In her return, she put up 32 points and nine rebounds in 31 minutes of action. According to Williams, Collier's performance was a warning for the entire league, as the Lynx got even better with their best player back on the court. “We’re a problem,” she said. “We’ve been a problem, but now we’re really a problem.”Collier shot 11-of-16 from the field, dominating the Fever's thin frontcourt rotation to impose her will in the game. The Lynx lost in last year's WNBA Finals to the New York Liberty. This season, they remained one of the favorites to win it all, even bolstering their roster mid-season by adding last year's Most Improved Player DiJonai Carrington.