"Y’all can stop" - Seattle Storm's Lexie Brown playfully claps back at skeptics after highlight moment in AU Pro Basketball league

As Seattle Storm guard Lexie Brown awaits the start of the 2025 WNBA season, she's been putting some work in for Team Bradford in the Athletes Unlimited Basketball league.

This week, when Team Bradford faced off against Team Siegrist, Brown had a highlight-reel play on the offensive end as she nailed a mid-range jumper after putting her defender through a spin cycle.

The AU Pro Basketball page posted the clip on X, formerly known as Twitter, along with a caption saying Brown was deep in her bag during the game.

Lexie Brown then reposted the clip along with her own caption, clapping back at critics and skeptics alike:

"Y’all can stop saying you forgot i hooped now."

This isn't the first time Brown has played in the AU Pro Basketball league, which is comprised of 40 of the best women's basketball players in the world.

Brown has played in the league since 2022, and she's averaged 13.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 50 games.

The league's unique format sees teams get shuffled every week, with players earning points based on their performance. Currently, Brown is ranked seventh, while Maddy Siegrist is ranked first with 7,052 points this season.

Lexie Brown set to begin 2025 WNBA season with new team after being traded by the LA Sparks

After spending the past three seasons with the LA Sparks, Lexie Brown was traded to the Seattle Storm this offseason in exchange for a 2025 first-round pick and a 2027 second-round pick.

Now, she will look to help the Storm make a deep postseason run after a first-round elimination in the 2024 WNBA playoffs at the hands of the Las Vegas Aces.

While the Storm parted ways with Jewell Loyd this offseason, they're optimistic that with Brown on their roster, they can make waves this year.

In the team's press release announcing the news, Storm GM Talisa Rhea was quoted as saying:

"Lexie is a prolific shooter and all-around great player that bolsters our backcourt. Her tenacity to make plays on both sides of the ball and ability to stretch the defense with tremendous range are great additions to our roster and we are thrilled to welcome her to Seattle."

Brown brings with her plenty of championship experience after winning the 2021 WNBA Finals with the Chicago Sky.

Last season, over 16 games with the Sparks, Lexie Brown averaged 8.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.1 steals and a career-high 3.3 assists in 23.7 minutes per game.

