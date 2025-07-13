  • home icon
"Y'all funny af for this" - Dijonai Carrington reacts to infamous 'y’all ain’t beat Chicago?' troll clip after Angel Reese takes down Lynx

By Advait Jajodia
Modified Jul 13, 2025 10:40 GMT
Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky pulled off a major upset on Saturday, toppling the Minnesota Lynx 87-81 at the Wintrust Arena. But the humiliation for the league’s No. 1 team didn’t end there. The Sky’s social media team added insult to injury by trolling the Lynx with a throwback reference of Courtney Williams mocking Chicago.

The bold clapback caught the attention of fans, including Dijonai Carrington, who showed her appreciation for the petty perfection.

“ayoooooo nah yall funny af for this,” Carrington replied to the Sky’s tweet.
The tweet in question came after the Sky secured a win and posted a spicy caption:

“y’all ain’t beat Chicago???”

The caption is a direct dig at Courtney Williams’ disrespectful remarks made more than a month ago.

Williams hosted Carrington on her podcast in the first week of June. While assessing the Wings’ abysmal 1-8 start to the season, the Lynx guard was curious if Dallas’ sole win came against Chicago.

“Oh the Wings are 1-8. Who did you all beat?,” Williams asked Carrington. “But for real, who did you all really beat? Chicago? You all didn’t beat Chicago?”
To exacerbate matters, Courtney Williams finished the night with her lowest scoring game in the past five contests, scoring 13 points on 33.3% FG.

Angel Reese reacts to the win with customary social media activity

On Saturday, Ariel Atkins delivered a sensational performance with 27 points, but Angel Reese drew significant attention on social media for recording her eighth consecutive double-double. She finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds, shooting an efficient 57.1%.

As she often does following a Chicago Sky win, Reese took to social media after the game with her trademark social media post.

“DUBS IN THE CHATTTT,” she wrote on X.
Angel Reese echoed the same phrase shortly before, concluding her on-court postgame interview.

With the victory, the Sky have now won two straight games for only the second time this season. While they’ve beaten the Minnesota Lynx once, Chicago is facing a tough stretch ahead, set to face Napheesa Collier and the Lynx twice in the coming week - July 14 and July 22, respectively.

