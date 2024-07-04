"Y'all gonna listen": Dwyane Wade hypes Angel Reese for making WNBA All-Star cut

Even before Angel Reese was drafted by the Chicago Sky, Dwyane Wade had been one of her biggest supporters. When Chicago eventually grabbed the former LSU star at No. 7 after picking Kamilla Cardoso at No. 3, the Miami Heat legend was stoked. He said on draft night that the “foundation was set” for a “new era” in Sky basketball.

Three months later, Wade’s prediction proved to be spot on. The Sky, who wanted to rebuild after winning the WNBA championship in 2021, has its foundations. Reese, in particular, is on a historic run that pushed her to an All-Star selection as a rookie.

Dwyane Wade went on Instagram to give this loud and emphatic message:

“Y’all gonna listen when Angel Reese speaks. Cngrts All”

Angel Reese set a WNBA record with 10th straight double-double. She has since stretched it to 11 with a commanding 12-point, 19-rebound performance against the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday.

Following her performance, it was only fitting that her All-Star selection was announced before the said game. Reese spoke to the media about the honor after the win over the Dream:

“I'm just so happy. I know the work I put in. Coming into this league so many people doubted me and didn't think my game would translate… but I trusted the process and believed. I'm thankful that I dropped to seven and was able to come to Chicago.”

Reese added that she knew all her supporters would go to the All-Star Game in Phoenix on July 20 to root for her. It wouldn’t be a surprise if Dwyane Wade, a part-owner of the Chicago Sky and one of Reese’s biggest fans, attends the event.

Dwyane Wade appreciates All-Star teammates Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese

The biggest sub-headline heading into the All-Star Game is the historic team-up of collegiate and pro rivals Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. They will be joining forces with the rest of Team WNBA and competing against some of their fellow stars who will don Team USA uniforms. Clark and Reese on the same team will be mouthwatering.

Dwyane Wade appreciates what the two rookies have brought to the league and women’s basketball. Despite the rivalry, he sees the big picture. Here’s what he had to say about them in an interview with the Associated Press:

"You have fan bases drawn to Caitlin Clark because of who she is and what she represents and you have fan bases drawn to Angel Reese because of who she is and what she represents. Which brings in more attention, more sellouts, more jersey sellouts."

The fan bases the basketball Hall of Famer talked about will be coming in droves to Phoenix for the highly anticipated team-up. Wade has been a big fan of the rivalry and will likely have a front-row ticket for the said event.

