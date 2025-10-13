"Y’all harassed me for over a year" - WNBA champ Dana Evans shuts down critics with bold message after catching heat for her role on Aces

Las Vegas Aces guard Dana Evans threw shots at her critics as she won her second championship. Evans was also involved in several chippy plays throughout the 2025 WNBA Finals, which earned her further criticism.On X on Sunday, Evans addressed her critics. The 5-foot-6 guard has carved out a key role off the bench throughout the Aces' title run.&quot;Y’all harassed me for over a year but I can’t say nothing? LMAOOOOOOOOO ain’t no fun when the rabbit got the gun 🤪🤪,&quot; Evans wrote.The Aces acquired Evans via a trade with the Chicago Sky in February. Evans spent three seasons in Chicago and began the 2024 season as the Sky's starting point guard. However, she lost the starting job after just 12 games, and her playing time was reduced.Evans was reportedly not happy with her role, which ultimately led to a trade request midway through the season. With her tumultuous divorce with Chicago, she has been receiving continuous flak from Sky fans.While she did not specifically say who she was referring to, Evans' &quot;last laugh&quot; remark on Sunday caught the attention of several Sky fans.&quot;😂😂😂 it’s nothing like getting the last laugh LMAOOOOO,&quot; Evans wrote on Sunday.Evans won her first championship in 2021 as a rookie for the Sky.A'ja Wilson says Dana Evans is the Aces' 'battery'Dana Evans played arguably her best game in a Las Vegas Aces uniform during Game 1 of the 2025 WNBA Finals. Evans scored 21 points on 8-for-13 shooting, including 5-for-6 from 3-point range, off the bench.Four-time league MVP A'ja Wilson praised Evans following the Aces' 89-86 win over the Phoenix Mercury in the finals opener.&quot;I've said multiple times that Dana's our battery,&quot; Wilson said postgame on Oct. 3. &quot;She makes us play at a different pace. I told her we go as she goes. We're always going to try to follow her because we know she's very hard to stop in this league, very hard to keep in front of.&quot;Dana Evans played all 44 regular-season games for the Aces, averaging 6.6 points and 2.2 assists per game. In the finals, she put up 10.1 ppg and 2.8 apg. Throughout the title run, she has played valuable minutes off the bench, and her contributions don't usually show up in the box score.