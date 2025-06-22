"Y'all were hyping this guy like he was Gregg Popovich" - Chicago Sky fans react to petition for firing Tyler Marsh as Sky slump to 3rd worst record

The Chicago Sky dropped their second straight game in a lopsided 107-86 loss to the Phoenix Mercury on Saturday, dropping them to third-worst in the league standings — and sparking a Change.org petition from fans demanding head coach Tyler Marsh be fired.

Marsh took over following the dismissal of Teresa Weatherspoon, who was let go after just one season with the Sky finishing 13-27. However, early results haven’t improved, with the team starting just 3-9 through its first 12 games.

When Marsh was hired, many fans were optimistic due to his extensive coaching résumé — which includes experience across the NBA, WNBA, G League and college ranks — leading some to now question the sudden calls for his dismissal.

“Y’all were hyping this guy like he was Popovich 3 months ago. Now y’all calling for his head. 😂 dumbest fan base ever. Maybe hold your players accountable too,” one fan said.

“This is ridiculous because yall want one player to shine,” another said.

“Y’all weird fam,” another commented.

Here are other reactions.

TJ 💙💛 @LatrinaJ726 LINK It’s the GM too. Both need to go.

Jasper Disco @I_am_Superbro LINK Can we sign it more than once?

Chicago Sky fans blast Tyler Marsh for talent, roster management in online petition

The petition, created under the name “Chicago Sky,” argues that Tyler Marsh has failed to make the most of his players’ abilities.

“This petition stems from frustration with his inability to harness the potential of key players, like Angel Reese, who has not been utilized to her fullest capacity under his guidance,” it read.

“Angel Reese, a player bursting with potential and talent, deserves a coach who understands her strengths and can craft a strategy that optimizes her abilities on the court. Sadly, Tyler Marsh has failed in this aspect, leaving us questioning his suitability as head coach.”

The petition also accuses Marsh of poor in-game strategy and a lack of adaptability, claiming those flaws have stifled the team’s stars and stalled any real progress.

“Beyond player management, Marsh’s approach to team dynamics and game management has been disappointing. His failure to motivate players and foster a winning environment is evident in the recent performance of the team.”

“We call upon the team management to make a decisive change. Removing Tyler Marsh from his position will open the door for a new coach who can bring a fresh perspective and the skills necessary to lead our team to victory.”

Currently, the Sky sit second-to-last in offensive rating, defensive rating and net rating. They also rank in the bottom five in field goal percentage and are third worst in three-point shooting.

Despite a tough start, including injuries to key player Courtney Vandersloot, the Sky have a shot to bounce back with a favorable stretch ahead — games against the Atlanta Dream, LA Sparks (twice) and Golden State Valkyries.

