"Y’all have no idea who the real snakes were/are": Alexis Morris hints at deeper Angel Reese drama after being 'painted villain'

Former LSU player Alexis Morris hinted at a deeper drama involving Angel Reese after an X user accused her of having a "nasty" attitude. The user speculated that Reese could've convinced the Sky to sign Morris if not for her behavior. Morris shared the X post on Saturday and responded, alluding to unresolved tension.

"Truth is, most of y’all have no idea who the real snakes were/are. It was easy to paint me as the bad guy because of my history with Kim. lol it was easy to make me the scapegoat. But I stood on my own ten. Never played victim. Never folded. Carry on…" she wrote.

Morris revealed that her strained relationship with former LSU coach Kim Mulkey led to her being used as a scapegoat to protect others. However, she refrained from naming any of her former teammates or members of the coaching staff.

The former LSU player had declared for the 2023 WNBA draft and was drafted by the Connecticut Sun as the 22nd pick. However, she did not make the final roster and was waived during training camp. A year later, Angel Reese entered the draft and was drafted by the Sky as the 7th pick.

Alexis Morris can't hold back amusement after fan takes brutal shot at Angel Reese's layups

Alexis Morris once played a pivotal role in LSU's 2023 NCAA championship run. However, since leaving the team in 2023, she has not been on the best of terms with her former teammates. On Jun. 16, Morris took an indirect shot at Angel Reese's assertion of contributing to WNBA ratings as much as Caitlin Clark.

She commented on the Fever guard's Instagram post celebrating Indiana's 102-88 win over the defending champions, New York Liberty.

"Views back up!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I guess after all CC is the only one carrying! ❤️❤️❤️❤️👏👏👏👏🔥🔥🔥let’s go! Welcome back! Let’s go get this ring🐐🐐🐐" Morris wrote.

One fan replied to Morris' comment on the same thread and asked the former LSU player about her future in the W while trolling Angel Reese for her shooting at the same time.

"When are you getting in the league,you got a championship for someone who can’t make a layups," the fan commented.

Morris laughs at a fan taking a brutal jab at Angel Reese for her shootin ineffciency. (Credits: @caitlinclark22/Instagram)

Morris replied to the fan's comment with a pack of laughing emojis, appearing to agree with the brutal take.

