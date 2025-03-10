"Y'all owe me" : Kahleah Copper reacts to her nieces 'cute letters' as they wreak havoc in recent visit

Being the cool uncle or aunt can sometimes be tough, just ask Kahleah Copper. Having your nieces and/or nephews visit the house can be a blessing but there are no guarantees that they will leave the place the way they found it.

On Sunday, Copper shared an adorable pic of a handwritten note from her nieces on her Instagram story. The brief message from the youngsters was an apology after breaking a light in her house. It would have been hard to get upset after receiving such a cute letter, and Copper added the following caption to go with the image:

"My nieces come over & break s***, then leave me cute letters. @letiajay y'all owe me 💰"

WNBA star Kahleah Copper shares adorable note from her nieces. Photo Credit: Kahleah Copper's IG account

Letia Jay is Copper's older sister and she may have to cover the cost for the accident.

Kahleah Copper has a close relationship with her nieces. According to an article from the Chicago Sun-Times from 2023, the former Chicago Sky guard shared that her mother, sister, and nieces would join her for bike rides around Chicago as part of her training for the 2020 WNBA season.

Since being drafted as the seventh overall pick in the 2016 draft, Copper has evolved into one of the WNBA's top scorers. Last season with the Phoenix Mercury, she finished third in the scoring charts, averaging an incredible 21.1 ppg. Only A'ja Wilson and Arike Ogunbowale averaged more points in 2024.

Copper was also part of the USA women's national team that won the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

WNBA star Kahleah Copper represents hometown in classic green Eagles uniform

Kahleah Copper speaks to members of the media at Player 15 HQ in Phoenix. Photo Credit: Imagn

Kahleah Copper has bounced around the league over her seven-year career representing the Washington Mystics, Chicago Sky and Phoenix Mercury. However, she is originally from Philadelphia and was fully behind the Philadelphia Eagles during their memorable Super Bowl run this season.

Following the Eagles' 28-22 win over the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Playoffs, Copper showed some support for her hometown NFL team on Instagram by donning a classic "Kelly Green" Eagles jersey. Copper, who chose to go with a No. 12 Randall Cunningham jersey, added the following message with the post:

"LET’S HUNTTTT 🦅 🦅🦅 s/o to @mitchellandness for making sure I was prepared on GAMEDAY. #JustAKidFromNorFPhilly"

The Philly native would have been thrilled to see Jalen Hurts lead the Eagles all the way to the Super Bowl and go on to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs to win their second championship.

