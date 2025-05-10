"Y'all really voted on some hateful a** basis": Natasha Cloud slams Donald Trump supporters over $1.98 gas price

WNBA star Natasha Cloud berated supporters of President Donald Trump over the latest gas price hike nationwide. In a tweet on Tuesday, she lamented the new cost of one dollar and 98 cents for a gallon of gas.
"Where in the world is gas $1.98 !?" she wrote.
However, one follower promptly corrected her in the comment section that the $1.98 price was only for people who buy wholesale. On hearing this, Cloud quoted that comment and tweeted again on Wednesday while criticizing those who voted for Trump.
"DING DING DING🎯 Wholesale prices of gas may be $1.98 but what these billionaires turn around and do is charge us 2x , 3x the amount," she wrote.
"It’s really not that hard. Yall really voted on some hateful a** basis. It NEVER made sense for ALL of us economically."
U.S. drivers are currently buying gas for around $3.16 on average, which is more than the $1.98 price, according to CNBC. This likely explains Natasha Cloud's frustration, as evidenced by her latest tweets.
However, as the new season inches closer, the nine-year WNBA veteran will look to direct her attention to helping the New York Liberty defend their championship title in 2025.
Natasha Cloud featured in her first game for New York against the Connecticut Sun after joining in the offseason
Natasha Cloud got her first taste of game action for the New York Liberty since joining the team in the offseason. She was included in the starting lineup for the matchup against the Connecticut Sun at Barclays Center on Friday.
Although the Liberty eventually lost 94-86 against Connecticut, it presented a good opportunity for Cloud to further build chemistry with her new teammates. During the game, she scored her first bucket for New York while making three assists and one steal.
Cloud was traded by the Sun to the Liberty in March in exchange for the No. 7 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft and New York’s 2026 first-round pick. Now, ahead of the new league season, Natasha Cloud will hope to start strong for the team as they look to defend their championship..