"Y'all really voted on some hateful a** basis": Natasha Cloud slams Donald Trump supporters over $1.98 gas price

WNBA star Natasha Cloud berated supporters of President Donald Trump over the latest gas price hike nationwide. In a tweet on Tuesday, she lamented the new cost of one dollar and 98 cents for a gallon of gas.

Ad

"Where in the world is gas $1.98 !?" she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

However, one follower promptly corrected her in the comment section that the $1.98 price was only for people who buy wholesale. On hearing this, Cloud quoted that comment and tweeted again on Wednesday while criticizing those who voted for Trump.

"DING DING DING🎯 Wholesale prices of gas may be $1.98 but what these billionaires turn around and do is charge us 2x , 3x the amount," she wrote.

Ad

"It’s really not that hard. Yall really voted on some hateful a** basis. It NEVER made sense for ALL of us economically."

Expand Tweet

Ad

U.S. drivers are currently buying gas for around $3.16 on average, which is more than the $1.98 price, according to CNBC. This likely explains Natasha Cloud's frustration, as evidenced by her latest tweets.

However, as the new season inches closer, the nine-year WNBA veteran will look to direct her attention to helping the New York Liberty defend their championship title in 2025.

Natasha Cloud featured in her first game for New York against the Connecticut Sun after joining in the offseason

Natasha Cloud got her first taste of game action for the New York Liberty since joining the team in the offseason. She was included in the starting lineup for the matchup against the Connecticut Sun at Barclays Center on Friday.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Although the Liberty eventually lost 94-86 against Connecticut, it presented a good opportunity for Cloud to further build chemistry with her new teammates. During the game, she scored her first bucket for New York while making three assists and one steal.

Cloud was traded by the Sun to the Liberty in March in exchange for the No. 7 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft and New York’s 2026 first-round pick. Now, ahead of the new league season, Natasha Cloud will hope to start strong for the team as they look to defend their championship..

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Peter Okereke Peter Okereke is a WNBA journalist for Sportskeeda. Since his first foray into online journalism in 2019, Peter has written hundreds of articles on Football and Basketball.

His most recent stint was at FirstSportz, where he wrote extensively on the NBA and the WNBA. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of Port Harcourt and leverages his analytical skills to enhance his creativity in sports journalism.



Coming from a predominantly football nation, Peter is a die-hard Chelsea fan but fell in love with basketball after watching Kobe Bryant and LeBron James create magical moments in the NBA. This fandom is reflected in his writing, allowing him to share engaging stories and connect with fans around the world with factual insights and relatable narratives. He holds a strong, often controversial opinion that the Los Angeles Lakers are the greatest team in the NBA and that LeBron James is the greatest of all time.

When he's not writing, Peter is binge-watching movies or traveling. Know More