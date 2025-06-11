"Y'all should have told me in advance": Lisa Leslie’s funny response as Angel Reese shatters WNBA record

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky came up short against reigning WNBA champs the New York Liberty on Tuesday night. However, the 85-66 loss saw Reese notably log a 17-point, 11-rebound double-double.

The double-double, which came in just her 42nd professional game, was the 30th of Reese's career. As a result, she now moves into first place on the WNBA's list of fewest games to 30 career double-doubles, beating out Tina Charles, who accomplished the feat in 47 outings.

In response, WNBA great Lisa Leslie, who now ranks fifth on the list with 30 double-doubles in 58 games, was quick to react on Instagram with a reply comment to an ESPNW post.

"Ya’ll should have told me in advance that you were counting," Leslie wrote.

Lisa Leslie's comment on the ESPNW post

Leslie was notably in attendance for the game. While Angel Reese managed to cement her place in WNBA history with her 30th double-double, she's made it clear in the past that while individual accolades are nice, she cares far more about winning.

Because of that, Marca reported that during their postgame exchange, Leslie was offering Reese words of encouragement following the tough loss.

Looking at Angel Reese and Lisa Leslie's offseason work around the rim to help Sky forward improve her game

While Angel Reese impressed throughout her rookie year, cementing her place in league history by breaking and setting a number of records, the former LSU star was criticized for her touch around the rim.

During an offseason appearance on Reese's "Unapologetically Angel" show on YouTube, Lisa Leslie spoke openly about how, although Reese "shoots" her layups, the problem can be fixed.

"The biggest advice I have for you is gonna be how you shoot your layups, period," Leslie said. "We're gonna fix that. That's fixable for you. ... You're going to get better, and I can help you get better. I'm positive."

As a result, the two-time WNBA champ went to work in the gym alongside the Sky forward during the offseason, helping her improve on her touch around the rim.

After the 2025 season tipped off, Reese spoke with members of the media in early June to discuss the situation, saying that having someone in her corner like Leslie is "always good."

With the WNBA season underway, it's clear that Leslie is still actively keeping up with how Reese is playing and cheering the Sky forward on as she works on becoming the best basketball player she can be.

Following Tuesday's loss to New York, Angel Reese and the Sky will be back in action again on Friday when they square off against the Atlanta Dream.

