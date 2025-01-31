"Y'all want me to cry so bad": A'ja Wilson expresses emotional feelings ahead of South Carolina's ultimate honor

A'ja Wilson has almost done it all in women's college basketball. She won a national championship at South Carolina in 2017. Wilson followed that up by winning the Wooden Award and Naismith Award in 2018, both given to the most outstanding men's and women's college basketball players of that year.

Wilson has yet to have her jersey retired by the South Carolina Gamecocks despite her illustrious college career. That will all change on February 2nd, 2025, at 12:00 PM, when the Gamecocks will retire Wilson's 22 when they play Auburn at Colonial Arena. South Carolina has started to prepare for the event with this post to their Instagram:

Wilson responded to the post in the comments saying:

"Y'all want me to cry so bad"

South Carolina retiring Wilson's jersey will be one of the few accolades she has yet to receive in the world of women's basketball. After her jersey is retired, Wilson will likely have to wait until she retires to receive something she hasn't quite won yet.

In the WNBA, Wilson is a Rookie of the Year winner, a six-time all-star, three-time MVP, two-time Defensive Player of the Year, and a two-time WNBA champion with a Finals MVP to go with it. Not to mention, A'ja Wilson just secured her second gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics and the Olympic MVP to go with it.

"Now wait a min" A'ja Wilson breaks social media hiatus to share reaction to former college Head Coach Dawn Staley's story

A'ja Wilson has been on and off of X periodically for some time, taking a hiatus from the app. That all changed on Jan. 29, 2025, when she felt the need to respond to a story her old college coach, Dawn Staley, shared.

Staley was telling a story about how Wilson was going through a difficult breakup with her then-now ex-boyfriend, to which Staley said:

"Don't cry, you're going to be fine/back together next week"

Wilson took to X to give her thoughts on Staley sharing the story:

"lololol now wait a min.."

To Staley's credit, she did admit that Wilson might have some reservations about her sharing the story. Wilson will be able to tell Staley how she really feels in person when she heads back to Columbia, South Carolina, and Colonial Life Arena. The Gamecocks are set to retire Wilson's jersey on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2025, with Wilson in attendance.

A'ja Wilson will have all the time in the world to catch up with her former coach and maybe give Staley her thoughts on the most recent story Staley shared with the world.

