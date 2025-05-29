"Ya’ll need to retire Angel Reese now": WNBA fans react to Chicago Sky's heartfelt gesture toward legend Candace Parker

The Chicago Sky made a major announcement on Wednesday, revealing that the franchise will retire Candace Parker’s iconic No. 3 jersey. The jersey retirement ceremony is scheduled for August 25 during the team’s matchup against the Las Vegas Aces, the franchise confirmed in an official release.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The announcement was met with widespread praise as most of the fans celebrated Parker's legacy. A few WNBA fans also used the moment to take unwarranted jabs at current Sky star Angel Reese.

A fan said:

Amanda @Beattheodds101 They gonna retire Angel Reese number after this season. 😂😂😂😂

Ad

Another fan said:

LesRac ⚢ @SyncRev A well deserved distraction from our current situation

Ad

A fan commented:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan commented:

(sportsnut72) Don Sweeney sucksass @sportsnut72 Maybe a classy person like Parker should talk to Reese and tell her to straighten up and stop acting like a baby!

Ad

A fan said:

B @B_original214 No, don't retire it. Let her put it on so she can help their sorry ass

Ad

Another fan said:

🌳BIG TRES🌳 @BlGTRES Hang 5 in the rafters too

Ad

Reflecting on Parker’s legacy with the Chicago Sky, the former WNBA superstar spent two impactful seasons with the franchise after signing in 2021. In her very first year, she played a pivotal role in leading the Sky to their first-ever WNBA championship. The championship banner will also be raised to the rafters during her jersey retirement ceremony, honoring her lasting impact on the team.

Candace Parker overwhelmed with emotion after Sky's gesture

Candace Parker responded to the Chicago Sky’s decision to retire her No. 3 jersey, expressing deep gratitude for the honor. The three-time WNBA champion emphasized that winning a title with the Sky and her time in Chicago represent one of the most meaningful and memorable chapters of her illustrious career.

Ad

"Growing up in Naperville, playing on courts around here with my brothers, and watching Chicago teams like the Bulls who became synonymous with winning, I never imagined one day my jersey would hang in the rafters of my hometown team," Parker said in a release.

"Coming home to Chicago and helping bring the city its first WNBA championship here—it was personal. I’m beyond grateful to the city, the fans, and everyone who’s been part of my journey. Chicago raised me, and this will always be home."

During her two-season tenure with the Chicago Sky, two-time league MVP Parker averaged an impressive 13.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.1 blocks per game. Following her time with the Sky, Parker joined the Las Vegas Aces, where she played her final WNBA season in 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atishay Jain Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.



Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.



A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media. Know More