"Yall are f**king weird" - Dearica Hamby goes off on Aces fans for harrassing her child Amaya online

Dearica Hamby spent five years of her career with the Las Vegas Aces, and helped the team win a championship in 2022. However, fans didn't give her daughter Amaya a warm welcome during Friday's game at Michelob ULTRA Arena.

At one point, the jumbotron showed Amaya, and the fans booed.

After the game, Hamby noticed that fans were also joking about the situation and cracked jokes about her daughter online. The three-time All-Star took a screenshot of a post, including the replies, and shared it with her followers along with a message in a now-deleted tweet.

"No space for hate huh YALL ARE F***ING WEIRD," Hamby tweeted.

Fans in the arena may not have realized that the child being shown on the jumbotron was Hamby's daughter, and that the Aces showed a random Sparks fan. Hamby has been with LA since Las Vegas traded her ahead of the 2023 season.

The two teams will run things back on June 11 at the same venue. LA will then host the final two meetings of the regular season on July 29 and Sept. 11.

Looking back at Dearica Hamby's lawsuit against the Las Vegas Aces

Part of the reason that Las Vegas Aces fans seem to be cold towards Dearica Hamby likely stems from the lawsuit she filed against the team last summer.

After spending five seasons with the Aces, Hamby was traded to the LA Sparks in January 2023.

According to the lawsuit, Las Vegas illegally traded her because she was pregnant. Additionally, after accusing the team of discrimination, she alleged the league of retaliation by failing to sufficiently investigate the allegations and declining to extend its marketing agreement with her.

At the same time, Hamby's lawsuit accused the team of refusing to invite her to the White House visit to celebrate its championship win.

On May 16, a federal judge dismissed her case against the WNBA, but the judge is allowing Hamby's lawsuit against the Aces to proceed.

According to ESPN, the judge, Andrew P. Gordon, wrote in his ruling that Hamby didn't prove that the league failed to investigate her claims. However, she adequately proved that there's enough of a case against the team for it to continue.

