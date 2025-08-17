  • home icon
'Yes honey': Fever's $214,466 star reacts to DeWanna Bonner's 'crown' and 'confidence' message

By Arian Kashyap
Published Aug 17, 2025 11:02 GMT
'Yes honey': Fever's $214,466 star reacts to DeWanna Bonner's 'crown' and 'confidence' message (Source: Imagn)

Indiana Fever forward Natasha Howard reacted to a post from former teammate DeWanna Bonner on Saturday. The Mercury forward shared a message about having confidence in oneself in the post's caption, which drew a response from the Fever player, who is set to earn a salary of $214,466 this season (according to Spotrac).

Sharing a carousel post with 10 photos, Bonner wrote,

" The Crown may have tilted, but the confidence never wavered #DB ✨."
Bonner shared pictures taken in the tunnel, showcasing her pre-game fit before Phoenix’s matchup against the Aces on Friday. In the photos, the former WNBA champion wore a white top paired with ripped blue jeans and silver sandals. She finished the look with silver earrings, bracelets, and a grey printed handbag.

This post drew the attention of many, including 2024 Most Improved Player DiJonai Carrington and Bonner's former Fever teammate Howard.

"Never has & never will 🤏🏽🤏🏽🤏🏽❤️😍," Carrington wrote in response to the two-time WNBA champion's post.
"Yes, honey 🤏🏾❤️," Howard wrote as she responded to the post.
DiJonai Carrington and Natasha Howard react to DeWanna Bonner&#039;s recent Instagram post (Source: Instagram/DeWannaBonner)
DiJonai Carrington and Natasha Howard react to DeWanna Bonner's recent Instagram post (Source: Instagram/DeWannaBonner)

Howard, who signed a one-year $214,466 contract with the Fever in February, seems to share a strong bond with Bonner despite her departure from the franchise in June. Bonner, who had joined the Fever alongside Howard, was waived, reportedly due to disagreements between her and the team management, after she played just nine games for them in late May and early June.

The six-time WNBA All-Star signed with the Phoenix Mercury in July, the team she previously won two championships with. The Instagram post also featured images of Bonner in the Mercury jersey. The forward continues to impress in Phoenix and has featured in 13 games for the Mercury since her arrival, averaging 24.3 minutes and 11.9 points per contest.

DeWanna Bonner records a season high against Indiana Fever after messy exit

DeWanna Bonner remains one of the WNBA’s most decorated players. Currently third on the league’s all-time scoring list, her arrival in Indiana came with high expectations. However, the veteran forward struggled to find her rhythm and was waived in June. She later explained that “the fit did not work out.”

Despite her underwhelming stint in Indiana, Bonner recently reminded the Fever of her talent. The veteran scored a season-high 23 points and grabbed 7 rebounds against her former team on August 7.

Although she missed out on the Fever’s Commissioner’s Cup win, Bonner and the Mercury are considered legitimate title contenders and will look to challenge teams like the Lynx, Liberty, and Dream in the race for the WNBA crown.

