"You have it your all": Sophie Cunningham's mom joins Fever Nation's massive sigh of relief after Kelsey Mitchell's injury update

Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell suffered lower-body cramping during Tuesday's Game 5 semifinals game against the Las Vegas Aces and was subsequently ruled out. She was released late Tuesday and will reportedly remain under the supervision of Fever's medical team.
Sophie Cunningham's mother, Paula Cunningham, joined fans of the Indiana Fever to heave a sigh of relief as news of her injury status was revealed.
"Get well!," Cunningham's mom commented. "Way to play! You have it your all! Ty!"
Mitchell's injury came in the third quarter. She experienced severe lower-body cramping, and she grabbed her leg, collapsing to the floor. A stretcher was brought, which she declined, and had to be helped off the court.
She led Indiana in scoring, averaging 20.2 points in the regular season and 23.3 in the playoffs.
Indiana lost the decisive Game 5 107-98 in overtime. Mitchell recorded 15 points, two assists and two rebounds, while Odyssey Sims finished with 27 points, two rebounds and six assists. Aces MVP A'ja Wilson recorded 35 points, eight rebounds and five assists, while Jackie Young chipped in with 32 points, four rebounds and 10 assists.