"You always make people laugh" - Sonia Citron pays ultimate compliment to rookie teammate about her humorous nature

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Aug 29, 2025 01:32 GMT
Dallas Wings v Washington Mystics - Source: Getty

Sonia Citron has taken the WNBA by storm with her exemplary play in her rookie season. Off the court, Citron has thrived as well, particularly when it comes to establishing strong relationships with her teammates.

WNBA fans got to catch a glimpse of this when Citron made an apperance alongside her Washington Mystics running mate Kiki Iriafen on the "Levels to This" podcast. In this episode of the podcast hosted by Sheryl Swoopes and Terrika Foster-Brasby, Citron gave Iriafen her flowers for one specific attribute.

"I think Kiki is funny," she said when asked about the most humorous player in the Mystics locker room.
Iriafen, who is also in her rookie season, claimed that she wasn't the funniest player on the roster. Citron, though, doubled down on her point.

"You always make people laugh," Citron told Iriafen, who then replied, "I do."
Though the Mystics are currently on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoff picture, their long-term future is filled with bright prospects, thanks to the stellar play of their vaunted rookie duo.

On the one hand, Citron has thrived as a scoring wing, putting up 15.2 points per game and shooting 47.1% from the field (42.4% from beyond the arc). On the other hand, Iriafen has proven to be a force in the interior, averaging 12.9 points and 8.7 rebounds per outing.

In a July interview with The Washington Post, the two rookies credited their "very unforced friendship" for fuelling their chemistry on the court. Clearly, Citron enjoys the sense of humor that Iriafen brings during their candid moments.

Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen achieve scoring milestone as rookie teammates in Washington

As a testament to both their talent and their friendship, Citron and Iriafen have accomplished a scoring feat that has never been achieved by any other pair of WNBA players.

During the Mystics' matchup with the New York Liberty on Thursday, Iriafen scored her 500th career point, a milestone reached by Citron just 11 days prior. This makes "Kitron" the first rookie teammates to each score 500 points in their debut WNBA season.

Whether the Mystics make the playoffs or not this year, the future is bright for the ball club in Washington, largely thanks to their impressive tandem of All-Star rookies.

Simoun Victor Redoblado

