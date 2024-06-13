"You can't anoint stars in this league": Adam Silver gets candid on Caitlin Clark's fame

Following a run at Iowa where she broke numerous records, Caitlin Clark entered the WNBA with massive expectations. While many are ready to crown her the new face of the league, one high-ranking NBA official thinks she still has dues to pay.

On Wednesday night, NBA commissioner Adam Silver joined the pregame show for Game 3 of the finals. Among the things he discussed was Clark and the growing popularity she's bringing to the WNBA. Silver believes she's going to become a star, but the rookie guard still needs time to grow.

"I think Caitlin knowns, she's ultimately got to prove it on the floor. And you can't anoint stars in this league," Silver said. "I believe she's gonna deliver."

"Let her evolve as a player. I want to take the pressure off her, not put more pressure on her."

Silver doesn't want to put more on Clark's plate but did admit that he's played into the hype. During his interview, he admitted to taking his daughters to see the Indiana Fever guard live when they took on the New York Liberty.

Caitlin Clark has had an up-and-down start to her WNBA career

After being one of the most dominant players in women's college basketball for years, many thought Caitlin Clark's game would quickly transition into the pros. While she's had some strong outings, it's evident the 2024 No. 1 pick is still going through growing pains.

As some said from the beginning, Clark has needed some time to adjust to the heightened level of play. One of her biggest issues has been turning the ball over at a high rate.

In her first 13 games, Caitlin Clark is averaging 16.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.0 assists. She had six or more turnovers on six occasions. The most Clark has had in a game thus far is 10, which came in her debut.

While it's clear Caitlin Clark is still getting used to the WNBA, she has still shown promising flashes. Clark had what could be her breakout performance against the Washington Mystics last week. In a two-point win for the Fever, she recorded 30 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals.

Unfortunately for Clark, she was unable to build off the momentum of this impressive outing. In her next game, she scored just 10 points on 3-for-8 shooting.

As Adam Silver mentioned, Clark needs time before she can assume superstar status. Even though her rookie season has started off shaky, she's shown the potential to grow into a special talent later down the road.